Cugino Forno specializes in wood-fired pizzas and opened its third restaurant in Clemmons

But Ozbey said that a lot of people have asked about the gelato.

“I tell them they can go next door and get frozen custard, but they say it’s not the same as gelato, so we’ll see,” he said.

The new restaurant features two prominently displayed wood-fired ovens in the open area so people can watch their food being cooked.

An adjacent prep kitchen features glass windows.

“That’s where the dough is made, so people can see everything we do, and how we keep it clean,” Ozbey said. “Kids like to stand here and watch us make the dough.”

Ozbey said that at the start of the pandemic, business dropped 60% at his other locations, so much so that he considered not opening a third location.

But the partners decided to forge ahead. The partners, family members and staff ended up doing much of the work on the new spot, including the staining and assembly of all the picnic tables, television installations, and dining-room decorations.

Ozbey said that business is still down 30% to 50%, but he has been able to avoid laying off any employees. The new location operates with just four workers most days, with a little part-time help from a couple of high school students on weekends.