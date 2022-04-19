Culinary showcase May 11 to benefit the N.C. Folk Festival

The North Carolina Folk Festival will once again hold its Folk A’Fare fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale for the event, at 6 p.m. May 11 at Elm & Bain, 620B S. Elm St., Greensboro.

Folk A’Fare, last held in 2019, will showcase a wide variety of global cuisines found in Greensboro restaurants.

“At the festival we aim to honor, celebrate, and share the cultural traditions that bring our communities together and that includes food,” said Amy Grossmann, the president and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “Not only is attending Folk A’Fare a great way to support the festival, but it is a great way to discover, celebrate and honor the chefs who are shaping the diverse culinary landscape of Greensboro.”

Diners at Folk A’Fare will be able to sample dishes from such local restaurants as Chicken Bee, Jamaica Coast Catering, Sofrito Latin Innovation Kitchen, Crafted—Art of the Taco, Empanada Grill, Koshary, Manny’s Universal Cafe, The Historic Magnolia House, Steven’s Banh Mi, and Zaytoon Mediterranean Grill. Desserts will be provided by Amoroso’s Bakery and Luche Libre Ice Cream & Churros.

Tickets are $100 a person.

For tickets and more information, visit ncfolkfestival.com/folkafare.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

