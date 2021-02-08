 Skip to main content
Culver''s fast-food restaurant planned on Fairlawn Drive
Culver''s fast-food restaurant planned on Fairlawn Drive

Winston-Salem will be getting a Culver’s chain restaurant.

A Culver’s sign recently went up on Fairlawn Drive next to Sheetz and across the street from Lidl, near the intersection of Fairlawn and Silas Creek Parkway.

The sign on the lot simply says “Coming Soon” with Culver’s logo and website address. Grading work has begun on the lot, but there is no building as yet.

Culver’s did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Culver’s is a fast-food chain founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wis., that is known for its burgers platters and frozen custard. According to the company’s website, it has more than 650 stores in 24 states.

Culver’s is particularly known for its “butterburgers.” The name comes from the fact that the burger buns are buttered and lightly toasted.

The restaurant also sells chicken and fish sandwiches, salads and seafood platters.

For more information, visit www.culvers.com.

