Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Makes 16 cupcakes

For the strawberry filling:

1½ tablespoons cornstarch

1½ tablespoons warm water

2 cups diced strawberries

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

For the cupcakes:

1⅔ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 egg whites

¼ cup sour cream

¾ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste

For the strawberry cream-cheese icing:

2 8-ounce bricks cream cheese (softened)

2 sticks of butter (softened)

½ cup Baileys Strawberries & Cream liqueur

6 cups powdered sugar

Reserved 1 cup of strawberry filling

Strawberry slices (optional garnish)

1. Make the strawberry filling first: mix the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl until the cornstarch has dissolved - mixture will be thick. Warm the strawberries and sugar together in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir the mixture as it cooks, and break up some of the strawberries as you stir. Bring it to a simmer. Once simmering, stir in the cornstarch mixture. Allow to simmer for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. After 5 minutes, remove from heat, stir in the lemon zest, and cool completely. Mixture thickens as it cools; transfer to a bowl.

2. Make the cupcakes: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Add cupcake liners to cupcake pans. This recipe yields about 16 cupcakes, so line a second muffin pan or bake in batches.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk the melted butter and sugar together. Mixture will be gritty. Whisk in the egg whites, sour cream, milk, and vanilla bean paste until combined.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk until the batter is completely combined. Batter should be creamy and mostly smooth; a few small lumps are OK.

5. Pour/spoon the batter into the liners, filling only ⅔ full to avoid spilling over the sides. I use large scoop (3 tablespoons) You should have enough batter for 16 cupcakes.

6. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes, or just until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

7. Remove cupcakes from the oven and allow them to cool in the pan for 10 minutes, and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Cupcakes must be completely cooled before filling and topping.

8. Fill the cupcakes: First, set aside 1 cup of the filling for the cream cheese frosting Using a corer, cut a circle into the center of the cooled cupcakes to create a little pocket about 1 inch deep. The piece you removed will be sort of cone-shaped. Spoon some of the cooled and thickened strawberry filling inside each carved-out cupcake - use however much will fit. (I use a teaspoon for this. Usually, you can fit between 1 to 2 teaspoons of filling in each.) add the piece of cupcake you removed over filling and gently press the round piece back on top of the filling.

9. Make the cream cheese frosting: use a hand mixer or a stand mixer mix the cream cheese and butter together, add the Baileys strawberries and cream and mix well, add the powdered sugar (2 cups at a time) on medium speed. Mix all together. Add ½ cup of strawberry filling, mix and add remaining ½ cup filling.

10. Frost cooled cupcakes. I used a piping bag/rose pattern. (You may have extra frosting.) Garnish cupcakes with sliced strawberries if desired.

11. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Cover and store leftover cupcakes in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Recipe from Paul Nestlerode