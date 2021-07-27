Curry and Noodle serving Thai, Indian and Nepalese cuisine in Robinhood Village

Curry and Noodle is now open in Robinhood Village shopping center, serving a mix of Indian, Thai and Nepalese dishes.
Parash Ojha, a native of Nepal, is the head chef and on-site partner in the restaurant, which quietly opened this spring. His partners are Pralita Pokharel of High Point and Babu Dawadi. Pokharel and Dawadi are also partners in Everest Kitchen in Wendell, and Dawadi is a partner in Kabab and Curry in Raleigh and Curry House in Wake Forest.
Dawadi, also a native of Nepal, said he came to the United States in 1998 as an engineering student but eventually got into the restaurant business, working his way up from dishwasher to server, cook and manager. After moving to North Carolina from Massachusetts in 2010, he opened Kabab and Curry in 2014, Everest Kitchen in 2018 and Curry House in July 2020. He said he and Ojha had talked about a partnership for some years.
“Parash is a very experienced chef,” Dawadi said. “He used to cook in a place in Cary, and I liked his food, and we became friends.”
Ojha, 52, said he has been in the United States about 20 years and has cooked all over the country, including such places as Las Vegas and California, but that this is his first time as a partner.
The restaurant has a full bar, and has indoor and outdoor seating, though Ojha noted that he is having the same trouble finding enough workers that other restaurateurs are having.
Ojha described Nepalese cuisine as very similar to that of India’s. Nepalese dishes on the menu, he said, include momo, or wheat-flour dumplings filled with herbs, spices and a choice of minced chicken or vegetables. Diners may notice more goat recipes on the menu, Ojha said, because goat is popular in Nepal.
Most of the menu will be very familiar to fans of Indian and Thai food.
Appetizers include Thai-style crispy spring rolls ($7.95) as well as Indian samosas (savory turnovers, $4.95 to $6.95), aloo tikki (potato and pean croquettes, $4.95) and pakoras (fritters, $5.95 to $7.95).
Curry and Noodle also has samosa chat ($7.95), or samosas topped with onion, chickpeas, yogurt chat sauce and more.
The restaurant has a wide selection of breads made to order including naan, paratha, poori and roti.
Tandoori dishes include chicken tandoori ($14.95), boti kabab (with lamb, $17.95) and tandoori fish (with marinated salmon, $18.95).
Other Indian entrees include tikki masala, korma and saag, as well as Balti, Vindaloo, Chettinad and Jalfrezie curries, most available with a choice of chicken, lamb or shrimp, and sometimes fish or goat.
Among the many vegetarian Indian dishes are palak paneer (spinach with fresh cheese, $13.95), chana masala ($12.95) and malai kokta (vegetables and cashews in a light cream sauce, $14.95).
Thai dishes include pad Thai; drunken noodles; and green, red and Penang-style curries ($13.95 to $15.95 with choice of shrimp, pork, chicken, tofu or vegetables).
Ojha said that some diners may notice a few fusion dishes. That includes a Hawaiian ginger pineapple stir-fry, Kathmandu stir-fried rice, and chili garlic shrimp. Even the way Ojha makes biryani, he said, reflects his diverse experience. “I’m always learning. I’m always trying different recipes.”
