Curry and Noodle serving Thai, Indian and Nepalese cuisine in Robinhood Village

Curry and Noodle is now open in Robinhood Village shopping center, serving a mix of Indian, Thai and Nepalese dishes.

Parash Ojha, a native of Nepal, is the head chef and on-site partner in the restaurant, which quietly opened this spring. His partners are Pralita Pokharel of High Point and Babu Dawadi. Pokharel and Dawadi are also partners in Everest Kitchen in Wendell, and Dawadi is a partner in Kabab and Curry in Raleigh and Curry House in Wake Forest.

Dawadi, also a native of Nepal, said he came to the United States in 1998 as an engineering student but eventually got into the restaurant business, working his way up from dishwasher to server, cook and manager. After moving to North Carolina from Massachusetts in 2010, he opened Kabab and Curry in 2014, Everest Kitchen in 2018 and Curry House in July 2020. He said he and Ojha had talked about a partnership for some years.

“Parash is a very experienced chef,” Dawadi said. “He used to cook in a place in Cary, and I liked his food, and we became friends.”

Ojha, 52, said he has been in the United States about 20 years and has cooked all over the country, including such places as Las Vegas and California, but that this is his first time as a partner.