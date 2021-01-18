Dairi-O opens new location in Stanleyville with double drive-thru

It’s not the company’s first two-window drive-thru, but it is more spacious with two lanes all the way around. The pickup area also is covered.

“We were already working on the drive-thru before COVID, but we did end up tweaking some things,” said LaRue, a former star in football and basketball at Wake Forest who played in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. “We also are working on a mobile app so we can do online ordering.” He hopes that app will be ready by the end of this quarter.

The restaurant is following COVID-19 protocols, including masks for all staff and for customers who are out of their seats. “We even have a clean team, with their own T-shirts,” LaRue said, referring to a dedicated group of workers responsible for cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant.

Also because air flow and filtration have been cited as important in reducing spread of the coronavirus, Dairi-O installed a Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) by CaptiveAire that brings and filters fresh air to the restaurant, instead of recycling the indoor air like most HVAC systems.

“We’re trying to do everything we can, including bringing in fresh air," LaRue said.