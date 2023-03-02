The Winston-Salem Dash will introduce more than a dozen new foods prepared by its stadium concession staff when the team has its first 2023 home game on April 11.

Dash president Brian DeAngelis gave a preview of all of the new items that will be offered at concession stands throughout the stadium.

These items are in addition to many other in-house concession foods already offered, such as nachos and burgers, as well as offerings from such outside vendors as Domino’s Pizza and Chick-fil-A.

DeAngelis, who joined the Dash in December 2021, said he wants to the Dash to be known for some signature foods the way teams around the country are. When we first joined the team, he said, he asked what foods are associated with the Dash and the stadium.

“And I didn’t really get much of an answer,” DeAngelis said.

These new foods, then, are his first step toward trying to change that. “My intention is to introduce about 15 new items every year.”

He said he’s hoping to get feedback to determine which foods stay on the menu, but he’s hoping that at least a few will prove popular with fans.

“I said, ‘Let’s sit around and brainstorm and come up with as many ideas as we can, try something new, crazy, different.”

Here are the new items:

Bacon on a Stick. Just what it says: This is a large slice of thick-cut bacon served on a stick for easy portability and eating without getting your hands dirty.

Philly Cheesesteak. DeAngelis worked for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs — The Philadelphia Phillies’ minor-league team in Allentown, Pa., for five years, so he said he knows what an authentic Philly cheesesteak should taste like. “I taught our chef how to make a real cheesesteak,” he said, adding that Cheez Whiz is key.

Bologna Sandwich. Served hot, on grilled sandwich bread with plenty of mayo.

Grilled Peanut Butter and Banana Sandwich. “We call this The Elvis,” DeAngelis said.

Footlong corndogs. These are available plain, with honey or coated in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Chicken and Waffle Sandwich. The waffle is the bread here, with a piece of fried chicken in the middle, available with syrup.

Mario’s Way Chicken Tenders. Mario Glen, the chef of the Home Plate Stand, breads his own tenders and makes his own Buffalo, barbecue and sweet-and-sour (or sweet chili) sauces.

Seasoned Fries. Crisp with Glen’s special seasoning.

Dog in a Doughnut. A hot dog served in two flattened, overlapping Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts.

Walking Doughnut. A Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut that has been cut up and topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce served in a Krispy Kreme hat for easy carrying.

Potato Ice Cream. This contains no potato, but instead is a potato-shaped block of vanilla ice cream dusted in cocoa to resemble a potato – with whipped cream standing in for sour cream, green sprinkles for chives and a lemon Starburst candy for a pat of butter.

Spaghetti Ice Cream. Similar to the potato ice cream, this uses vanilla ice cream run through a machine to make strands like spaghetti. Then it is topped with strawberry sauce to look like tomato sauce plus two chocolate “meatballs” and two wafer-cookie “breadsticks.”

DeAngelis said that all of last year’s outside vendors are returning this year except for one. Wicked Weed Brewing will replace Appalachian Mountain Brewery as the beer vendor in the centerfield bar.