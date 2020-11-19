 Skip to main content
Dash offering tickets to help support downtown restaurants
The Winston-Salem Dash is offering vouchers for two free tickets to a Dash game next season for people who support downtown Winston-Salem restaurants on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The offers is good for dine-in, takeout or delivery orders. 

Dash's management said in a statement that the team wanted to support local restaurants that had been financially hurt by the coronavirus pandemic this year.

“We are fortunate to have such a wide variety of well-run restaurants in our community,” said Dash President C.J. Johnson. “They have done everything they can to survive this challenging year, and we wanted to lend a hand to support their efforts.”

If you are unable to participate in this offer by ordering from a participating downtown restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 21 you can also support the event by sharing the hashtag #DashCityDines.

Participating restaurants include Foothills Brewing, Di Lisio's Italian Restaurant, Xcaret Mexican Grill, Mellow Mushroom, Camino Bakery, Krankies and many more. A full list  is available at www.milb.com/winston-salem/community/promotions-and-events/dashcitydines/.

Restaurants will provide the Dash vouchers at time of purchase.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

