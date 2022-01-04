David Chang wants you to stop worrying about recipes

David Chang and Priya Krishna have taken a delightful take on the the idea of a non-recipe recipe book in “Cooking at Home Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (and Love My Microwave)” (Clarkson Potter, $35).
Anyone following Chang on Instagram will see how this book evolved. Chang, the founder of the Momofuku restaurants and host of “Ugly Delicious” on Netflix has always carved his own path, whether it was in developing a successful restaurant or television show.
Now, with a wife, baby and in-laws and spending more time at home than ever before — partly because of the pandemic — Chang applied his natural curiosity, impatience with all things fussy, and willingness to try new things to cooking family meals at home. As a restaurant chef, it took some adjusting. But he soon took to the approach that he calls flying by the seat of his pants. “I play fast and loose with my microwave, throw aesthetics out the window and generally don’t adhere to any particular style or cuisine,” he wrote in the introduction.
In doing so, he realized that most rules of cooking can (and perhaps should) be broken. “This fixation on rules means we’ve created generations of people who rely on recipes and can’t actually cook a dish without one,” he said.
In throwing out the rules, Chang has become adept at cooking his family meals with “a little sandbagging, a little food science and a little intuition,” he said.
In other words, he advocates winging it in the kitchen, and in “Cooking at Home,” he aims at giving others the tools to let them wing it, too.
Instead of formal recipes, then, Chang and food journalist Krishna offer road maps that expose the principles of how dishes work, a method where one non-recipe can turn into a half-dozen different ideas for putting dinner on the table.
In the book, Chang and Krishna may tell you to add as much cheese as you want to a dish or to cook a vegetable till it’s as soft you like it. The end goal is to teach you to cook by instinct. In other words, Chang said, “My hope is that after some time, you won’t ever need to refer back to this book again.”
The recipes, such as they are, tend to lack precise measurements and offer ingredient substitutions. Exactitude, authenticity — Chang encourages readers to forget about them.
Chang believes the lesson of how to season is important. It’s a practice-makes-perfect lesson of learning what is too much and too little. He even includes a test for what kind of seasoning each of us favors. Do you love barbecue potato chips? Then you like sweet and tangy flavors, he says. More into sour cream and onion chips? Then you lean toward bold, tangy and salty flavors with just a touch of sweetness.
He even includes a neat exercise for determining your salt tolerance.
Seasoning, he says, is all about balance. Cooking, to a great extent, is about achieving a kind of balance. And at each step in the process, a cook is making another decision about how to achieve — or restore — that balance.
The key here, though, is that everyone’s tastes are different. So a recipe that says to add 2 teaspoons of salt may or may not be right for you.
“That’s why I like being a devil’s advocate for the ‘wrong’ way to cook — which is to say, whatever way is right for you.”
The book includes a lot of information on equipment, ingredients and helpful hints. A lot of hints involve mini-essays on food science, because Chang believes that once you know what’s going in a recipe — i.e. the physics and chemistry of it — then you don’t need to follow a recipe.
Chang really, really loves convenience — that’s why you’ll read about him doing a zillion things with a microwave that you probably have never done. But it also means he likes to turn one recipe into many. Like when he makes beef brisket, he then turns that into beef noodle soup, egg drop soup, brisket salad, sukiyaki.
Similarly, boiled chicken becomes the base for chicken and dumplings, an Italian soup with fennel, a Sichuan soup with chiles and garlic, chicken and rice, chicken pot pie and more.
Read what Chang has to say about cacio e pepe, a classic, simple pasta dish:
“Cacio e pepe is amazing because it is basically just umami noodles — pasta with lots of cheese and pepper. What are parmesan and pecorino if not umami sources? But to me, the downside to making cacio e pepe is the cleanup. The cheese almost always gets stuck to the pot, and it is a pain in the ass to clean.
“When I first made cacio e pepe at home, I wanted to think of a way to up the umami and to streamline both the cooking and the cleaning process. The first part was easy. I just added MSG to bolster the flavor of the other umami sources. The second part was also pretty easy — instead of emulsifying the sauce in the pot, I just made a cheese sauce in the blender and then added it to the noodles once they’d cooled down a little bit. It’s like my version of Kraft Mac and Cheese.”
Or his shortcut eggplant Parmigiana:
“People really tend to overthink eggplant Parmesan. My philosophy is: If it needs more than a ½ inch of oil, I am not cooking it at home — and you need a shocking amount of oil to fry eggplant. When I’m at home, if I can save an hour and a few extra dishes, I know what I am going to do: I’m going to microwave my eggplant and then finish it in the oven in an extra-oily sauce to add the fat (and therefore flavor) that would have come from frying it. What you get is this soft, gooey, comforting, casserole-like end result that gives you all the flavors and luxuriousness of eggplant Parm but with so much less hassle. The only thing you don’t get is that crispy-gone-soggy texture, which I admit is amazing, but it’s a worthwhile tradeoff to me, given how much work I am saving doing it this way.
Turn leftover eggplant Parm into eggplant Parm pizza: Inevitably when you make eggplant Parm, you are going to have leftovers. I think cold eggplant Parm is delicious, but sometimes I want a new dish. And I don’t usually have hoagie rolls to make eggplant Parm sandwiches. So, I make eggplant Parm pizza. Smash up your leftover eggplant Parm in a pot over low heat, mixing in more olive oil to turn it into a sauce. Spread that on the bottom of a premade pizza crust, then add pepperoni and more Parmesan. Bake according to the package instructions.”
Of how a Lowcountry boil inspires a simply yet infinitely changeable weeknight shrimp dish:
“Obviously there are a thousand ways to cook shrimp, and they’re all great, from grilling to poaching, but here I want to talk about two especially versatile things to do with it. This is such a great riffable shrimp dish (that you can make with or without the shrimp). I love how the starch of the corn and potatoes creates this thick, flavorful sauce — it’s why Lowcountry shrimp boils usually involve corn and potatoes. It’s a no-brainer of a combination.”
You may not like every recipe in “Cooking at Home.” You may shake your head at a few, thinking they just won’t work — coauthor Priya Krishna admits to reacting that way more than a few times during the writing of the book. But you have to admire Chang’s ability to think outside the box.
The last “recipe” in the book is titled The Only Dessert I’ll Cook at Home a.k.a. The Best Dessert in the World. It’s store-bought glazed doughnuts browned in butter and served warm with a dollop of vanilla ice cream. That’s all there is to it — and it’s an idea Chang got from another chef. Yet, Chang says, “I didn’t even know it was a doughnut as I eating it. I don’t know if I’ve ever gotten more pleasure out of a dish than this.”
