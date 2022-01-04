David Chang wants you to stop worrying about recipes

“Cacio e pepe is amazing because it is basically just umami noodles — pasta with lots of cheese and pepper. What are parmesan and pecorino if not umami sources? But to me, the downside to making cacio e pepe is the cleanup. The cheese almost always gets stuck to the pot, and it is a pain in the ass to clean.

“When I first made cacio e pepe at home, I wanted to think of a way to up the umami and to streamline both the cooking and the cleaning process. The first part was easy. I just added MSG to bolster the flavor of the other umami sources. The second part was also pretty easy — instead of emulsifying the sauce in the pot, I just made a cheese sauce in the blender and then added it to the noodles once they’d cooled down a little bit. It’s like my version of Kraft Mac and Cheese.”

“People really tend to overthink eggplant Parmesan. My philosophy is: If it needs more than a ½ inch of oil, I am not cooking it at home — and you need a shocking amount of oil to fry eggplant. When I’m at home, if I can save an hour and a few extra dishes, I know what I am going to do: I’m going to microwave my eggplant and then finish it in the oven in an extra-oily sauce to add the fat (and therefore flavor) that would have come from frying it. What you get is this soft, gooey, comforting, casserole-like end result that gives you all the flavors and luxuriousness of eggplant Parm but with so much less hassle. The only thing you don’t get is that crispy-gone-soggy texture, which I admit is amazing, but it’s a worthwhile tradeoff to me, given how much work I am saving doing it this way.