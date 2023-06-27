Piedmont Fresh, a program of the Davidson County Local Food Network, is now offering pickups for its fresh produce at Acadia Foods, 228 West Acadia Ave.

The pickups are being coordinated in partnership with Triad Buying Co-op, which operates out of Acadia Foods.

To celebrate the partnership, a pop-up farmers market is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. June 29.

Triad Buying Co-op, which has been in Winston-Salem since 1974, said that the partnership will allow the co-op to offer members more local foods.

“This partnership allows TBC to offer a greater variety of products, including items like microgreens that have been difficult for us to coordinate and order for our group,” said Carol Zerner, the co-op’s purchasing manager.

The Davidson organization is a community network of farmers designed to support local farmers and food businesses.

Grace Kanoy, the president of the Davidson network, called the partnership a “perfect match.”

“We are honored to work with TBC, who have always supported local farmers and have been pioneers in the local food movement,” Kanoy said.

Piedmont Fresh is a food hub that aggregates farmers and food businesses. It offers weekly online ordering and pickup. Once customers create an online account, they can choose a subscription from $50 to $500, which serves as a pre-paid account. Once customers have pre-loaded a selected amount, they then can customize their order each week. Customers also can buy week to week without a subscription.

Orders can be placed Saturday through Monday for pickup on Thursday.

Piedmont Fresh currently has one other pickup point in Winston-Salem, at Coffee Park Airstream, 1208 Reynolda Road.

Other pickup points are Greater Vision Outreach, 11 Farmview Road, Thomasville, and the Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse, 401 S. Railroad St., Lexington.

For more information, visit www1.tbcoop.org, piedmontfresh.com or davidsoncountyfood.com.