Deadline is Sept. 1 for fair's Special Fun Food Contests

The Carolina Classic Fair is seeking entries for 10 Special Fun Food Contests this fall.

This year’s fair will be Oct. 1-10.

The deadline to enter to Fun Food Contests is Sept. 1.

The contests this year are WBFJ Heavenly Cake Night (any type of cake), Saturday Night Bites (handheld party food), Village Tavern’s Cast Iron Creations, Smitty’s Fried Apple Pie, New Kid on the Block (recipes using Rock of Ages wine), Got to Be NC Honey Contest, Dress Up Your Recipe (incorporating Little Black Dressing salad dressings), the Great Cookie Caper (incorporating Brasstown Chocolate), I Love Pimento Cheese and Main Dish Challenge.

Every contest this year will have an adult and youth division, except for the New Kid on the Block contest.

First place awards in the adult divisions range from $500 to $1,500.

The fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, organizers plan to hold the fair as usual. But fair director Cheryle Hartley said they will be monitoring the situation with the pandemic in coming weeks. “When it’s time to open, The Carolina Classic Fair will follow all local and state health and safety protocols,” Hartley said.

People can register for the all of the fair competitions online at carolinaclassicfair.com.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

