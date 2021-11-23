Decidedly unfancy nachos make for a great use of leftover turkey

I can’t imagine a better way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers than to add them to a platter of nachos. Following the sit-down turkey holiday feast, it’s refreshing to make food that’s decidedly simple, unplated and, well, messy. This casual family-style nacho platter will do the trick.

Though it appears to be heavy, these nachos are relatively light and straightforward in ingredients, with just enough cheese to bind them, and a gargantuan mound of mashed avocados to brighten and refresh. I prefer to use dark turkey meat for extra flavor. It’s a great way to repurpose the little bits of meat salvaged from the turkey, reserving the larger pieces for the requisite sandwiches the next day.