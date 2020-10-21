Delivery service brings ramen to your door.

He will deliver to other areas for a charge of $12.50 for each order.

Trusler is set up for online ordering. People can order anytime 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but right now Trusler is delivering Monday through Friday. Delivery hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and he is still hashing out times for Friday. “I might end up doing late-night hours for Friday night,” he said.

When people order online, they can indicate desired delivery time, as well as leave a contact number for delivery updates. Bootleg Ramen is a two-person operation, and the owner is not only cooking your food but also delivering it to you, too – so customers should be prepared to be a bit flexible on delivery times.

The ramen is packed in “kits,” with separate containers for the broth, noodles and other ingredients. He said he does that to ensure the best quality. “If you put the noodles in the broth, they keep soaking up broth and then they’re not good.” But all of the ingredients are fully cooked and simply need to be heated together in a bowl.

Trusler said that ramen is comfort food. “There’s no real wrong way to make to ramen. It’s like tacos or chili that way. There’s so much you can do with it,” he said.

“And once you have the real thing, it knocks everything out of the park.”

