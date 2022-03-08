Dewey's Dewzy Bar set to open in April in Friendly Center

Dewey’s Bakery, based in Winston-Salem, is planning to introduce a new concept and retail store in Greensboro’s Friendly Center.

Dewey’s Dewzy Bar will offer “freshly baked, homestyle cakes and cookies with freshly churned ice cream,” the company said in a statement. The year-round, permanent store will be at 3110 Kathleen Ave. in the same spot in Friendly that Dewey’s has used for its holiday season outlet for years.

The shop will feature Dewey’s new Dewzies, which are layered treats that combine cake, ice cream, fillings and toppings. Dewzy flavors include Lemon Bar, Boston Cream, Tiramisu, Chocolate Turtle, Caramel Apple and Maple Bacon Breakfast. Customers also can build their own Dewzy, choosing from such ingredients as pancake griddle vanilla cake, cappuccino ice cream, marshmallows, berry compote and fudge sauce.

The shop also will sell ice-cream sandwich cookies. Customers will be able to see the ice cream as it’s made.