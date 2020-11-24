Dewey's founding family is back with Moravian Bake Shop holiday pop-ups

“Words can’t express what the bakery means to us,” Chelsi Wilkerson said. “We are a close-knit family and we are closer now than ever. Our memories live on in our bakery. My first job was pushing around a Dewey’s cart. The taste of my childhood is back.”

The Moravian Bakeshop will sell classic Moravian sugar cake as well as the famous thin Moravian cookies. The cookies will be available with the traditional molasses and spice flavoring, but also as sugar cookies in such flavors as ginger, orange brandy and lemon.

The baked goods are not made from Dewey’s Bakery recipes, the family said, but they do come from Wilkerson family recipes. “These are a little bit richer,” Guy Wilkerson said.

The company is in the process of setting up a website, www.moravianbakeshop.com, and plans to sell its products online in the future.

Since 2011, Guy Wilkerson said, he mostly has just been baking for friends and family at Christmastime, but he was ready to return to baking commercially. “All my life I’ve been baking,” he said. “I just couldn’t stay away from it.”

336-727-7394

