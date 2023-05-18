The owners of Diamondback Grill have a downtown presence — again.

Diamondback Downtown opened this month at 575 Patterson Ave. in the ground floor of Biotech Place in Innovation Quarter.

Kimberly and Murphy Gregg, the owners of the popular Diamondback Grill at 751 N. Avalon Road, previously ran a second restaurant downtown but never reopened it after a March 2020 shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That earlier restaurant, also called Diamondback Downtown, has been in the Park Building at 101 N. Cherry St. since 2011.

Murphy Gregg said that they had a great run on Cherry Street and had talked about reopening there, but there was concern that the number of workers in that and surrounding buildings had not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

He said that they were drawn to Innovation Quarter because “it’s such a vibrant place.”

“It’s already been busy,” Murphy Gregg said, adding that lunchtime catering also looks promising. The crowds he said are not just from Biotech Place, but also such nearby buildings as the Links Apartment building and the Innovation Quarter campus of Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “We’ve already done five big box lunches just in our first week,” he said.

Mack Parker, executive chef at Diamondback Grill, is overseeing the food. Alan Goad is the general manager. Both have worked for Diamondback for about 15 years.

“It’s been a collaborative team effort. Murph and Mack are the brains behind the menu,” Kimberly Gregg said. “And Alan is the person who can do everything.”

The restaurant is open for lunch from Monday through Friday. It’s in a light and airy space on the ground floor of Biotech Place, across from Allegacy Credit Union, and the restaurant opens directly onto the corridor of the building.

The restaurant offers a mix of sandwiches, bowls and salads.

But there also is a cold case with grab-and-go salads and other items, both those made by Diamondback as well as others.

“And we tried to get as many local or regional items as we could,” Kimberly Gregg said. So there is juice from Village Juice and soda from Bingo Bango Soda, both made in Winston-Salem. There are pickles from As Good as It Gets in Germanton and chips from Carolina Kettle in Raleigh.

There also are such items as cured meats and cheese for charcuterie boards, Bloody Mary and margarita mixers, local Magic Beans coffee, crackers, nuts, jam and pasta.

“We may add more groceries, too, for all the people who live around here,” Murphy Gregg said.

All of the menu items “are made fresh in-house to order,” Parker said.

Sandwiches, served with chips and a pickle, run $10 to $12. Customers can choose from sourdough, wheat, sub roll, lettuce wrap, tortilla or ciabatta.

They include the Great Smokey with turkey, applewood bacon, cheddar, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion and avocado. The Caesar’s Robe comes with choice or grilled herb chicken or falafel with romaine, kalamata olives, tomato, house Caesar dressing and Parmesan.

Bowls run from $9 to $14. About half of these are vegetarian, and customers can add grilled chicken, falafel or a scoop of any salad for $3.50. Some of the bowls also are vegan, gluten-free or both, and those are labeled on the menu.

The Poke bowl includes sashimi tuna, greens, bell pepper, pineapple, ginger, jalapeno and roasted-garlic sweet ginger-soy aioli. The Orange Ginger Chicken bowl comes with sesame noodles, cauliflower rice, cashews, orange segments and roasted-garlic sweet ginger-soy aioli. Other bowls feature pesto shrimp and chile lime chicken.

The menu has about a dozen composed salads. Customers can buy them by the pound — prices from $8 to $12 a pound — or get any three with bread for $12.50.

Salads include tuna, egg, chicken, potato, tomato & cucumber, lemon dill hummus, and black-bean.

The restaurant does not have alcohol, but does have fountain drinks.

The restaurant has ample seating inside, including not only tables and chairs but also cushioned chairs and a sofa in a lounge area. There also is patio seating outside.

The Greggs said that they may tweak the menu as they go along. They also may extend the hours and add take-and-heat entrees.

“We might even do Saturday brunch,” Murphy Gregg said.

Close Diamondback Downtown's poke bowl with tuna and pineapple, Great Smokey sandwich with turkey, bacon and avocado and ginger chicken bowl with sesame noodles. Diamondback Downtown manager Alan Goad, owners Kimberly and Murphy Gregg, and executive chef Mack Parker. Diamondback Downtown's Great Smokey sandwich with turkey, bacon and avocado. Diamondback Downtown's ginger chicken bowl withsesame noodles. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) Diamondback Downtown is located in Wake Forest Biotech Place in Innovation Quarter. Diamondback Downtown manager Alan Goad, owners Kimberly and Murphy Gregg, and executive chef Mack Parker. Diamondback Downtown's poke bowl with tuna and pineapple PHOTOS: Diamondback Downtown opens in Biotech Place Diamondback Downtown's poke bowl with tuna and pineapple, Great Smokey sandwich with turkey, bacon and avocado and ginger chicken bowl with sesame noodles. Diamondback Downtown manager Alan Goad, owners Kimberly and Murphy Gregg, and executive chef Mack Parker. Diamondback Downtown's Great Smokey sandwich with turkey, bacon and avocado. Diamondback Downtown's ginger chicken bowl withsesame noodles. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) Diamondback Downtown is located in Wake Forest Biotech Place in Innovation Quarter. Diamondback Downtown manager Alan Goad, owners Kimberly and Murphy Gregg, and executive chef Mack Parker. Diamondback Downtown's poke bowl with tuna and pineapple