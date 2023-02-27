The owners of Diamondback Grill, for years a popular restaurant in Buena Vista, are planning to open a second restaurant downtown in Innovation Quarter.

Owners Murph and Kimberly Gregg recently celebrated 35 years of operating Diamondback Grill at 751 N. Avalon Road.

The new restaurant will be called Diamondback Downtown and will be at 575 Patterson Ave. in the ground floor of Biotech Place, across from Allegacy Federal Credit Union.

Though the current Diamondback is open for dinner only, the new restaurant will be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu is expected to be a mix of soups, salads and sandwiches., and will include to-go and take-home items, such as quarts of soup and chicken salad.

There also will be a limited selection of sundries, snacks and drinks.

“We’re very excited about offering a new lunch option in this area of downtown Winston-Salem and bringing our signature brand of freshly made favorites,” Murph Gregg said.

Diamondback Downtown is expected to open this spring.

The Greggs previously operated a restaurant downtown once before. Also called Diamondback Downtown, it opened in 2011 in the Park Building at 101 N. Cherry St. and operated there for several years.