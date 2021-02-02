Dip into some lighter Super Bowl snacks this year

Normally, when Super Bowl weekend rolls around, I’m ready for some hearty dips and other snacks to gorge on while I sit in front of the TV, and I don't care how fattening or caloric they are.
It’s the middle of winter, the first real party since New Year’s, and I’m rarin’ to indulge. Usually.
This year, though, isn't a usual year, and I'm not so eager to pile on the calories.
That’s because I did a little too much indulging for most of 2020 — ever since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Maybe you’ve heard the joke about the COVID-19? That’s the 19 pounds everybody has gained during the pandemic, either because we are spending more time cooking at home, or maybe just doing a lot of mindless eating because we’re stressed. When the going gets tough, the food gets fattening. That may not be written into the Constitution, but it does seem to be ingrained in the American psyche.
I’m certainly one of the guilty, and it shows in my waistline.
So when I sit down to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, I want something a tad lighter than usual.
But I still want it to feel indulgent. So I started looking at some of my favorite dips and how I could cut the fat and calories without sacrificing taste.
It turns out some favorite dips are already pretty healthy. Most salsa is naturally fat-free and low in calories. Guacamole isn’t exactly fat-free — a half cup has about 18 grams of fat, according to calorieking.com — but the calories — about 200 — aren’t bad and avocado is a good (monounsaturated) fat that comes with nutrients.
Another popular dip that’s already pretty good for you is hummus, which consists mainly of pureed chickpeas. The same goes for most bean dips, provided that such fat-laden additions as olive oil are used in moderation. Beans are good sources of fiber and protein.
A popular twist on hummus these days can make it a lot healthier. New kinds of hummus often swap out some or even all of the chickpeas with pureed vegetables. Carrots and beets are two of the most popular choices, and replacing even just half of the beans with either vegetable will make the dip that much healthier.
Of course, I really want to have some of those indulgent favorite dips that can send a diet off the deep end. So I took another look at my recipes for Buffalo chicken dip and spinach-artichoke dip and found ways to take the fat and calories down a notch while still keeping that great taste and rich feel.
Mayonnaise, cream cheese and sour cream are the three most common dip fillers — beyond tomatoes and beans — and these are where you can reap big savings in fat and calories. Mayonnaise is by far the most caloric and fattening of the three, but simply by using the light versions of any of these three, you can lighten a dip significantly.
Typical mayo has 90 calories and 10 grams of fat in every tablespoon — not much better than eating pure oil (120 calories and 14 grams fat). But a light mayo weighs in at 49 calories and 5 grams of fat in that same tablespoon. For a dip recipe with a whole cup of mayo, we’re talking about a savings of about 700 calories and 80 grams of fat.
The same benefits can be found in using light or reduced fat sour cream and cream cheese — the other two major components of so many dips. Though note that cream cheese — whether full-fat or light — is about twice as caloric and fattening as sour cream.
For most people, the switch from regular mayo, sour cream or cream cheese to its light counterpart is an easy one. A lot of people barely notice a difference. Simply follow your favorite dip recipe but add the word “light” in front of mentions of mayo, cream cheese and sour cream and you have gone a long way to a healthier dip diet.
But there’s more. Two other dairy products can beat even light sour cream for lowest calorie and fat contents: Greek yogurt and cottage cheese.
A cup of regular sour cream has 410 calories. Light sour cream has 261 calories, but even the most fattening plain Greek yogurt (5% fat) has just 216 calories. That same yogurt has just 11.4 grams of fat, compared to 20.4 grams in light sour cream.
The numbers for cottage cheese are even lower than for Greek yogurt.
Greek yogurt is a good choice for dips. It’s thick and has lots of protein, and it offers the same tang you get from sour cream. Cottage cheese, a less traditional ingredient in dips, has a smoother, less tangy flavor. It also has a chunky texture - which can be eliminated in a food processor if desired.
All of these ingredients — from mayo on down to cottage cheese — have nonfat versions. But those are to be avoided in dips, unless you are used to and really enjoy both their taste and texture. A good dip needs a little bit of fat to work — it’s as much about maintaining a texture that feels rich as it is about taste.
The trick is learning how much fat you can cut while still producing that luscious taste and texture.
So that’s why my dip recipes typically have a combination of light mayo or cream cheese — which still provide a moderate amount of fat — with some amount of yogurt or cottage cheese.
It’s all about balancing what’s lean and healthy with what tastes good.
So don’t try swapping out all the mayo in your favorite dip in favor of low-fat Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. You probably won’t like it. Try swapping out a quarter or half the amount first and see how it tastes.
One more word about fat. Many dips, especially hot dips popular in winter, get a lot of their fat from cheese. That cheese can also provide a lot of the dip’s flavor. For most people, reduced-fat cheeses offer too much of a reduction in flavor and rich texture. So unless you are used to reduced-fat or vegan cheeses, you probably are better off sticking with the full-fat versions for best results.
But you can cut back on the amount of cheese, at least a little bit. Try your favorite recipe with maybe 2 to 4 tablespoons less cheese and see how you like it.
You also might look at the kind of cheese. Though many hot dips rely on mozzarella, Monterey Jack and other mild cheeses, they don’t deliver the most bang for the buck.
In other words, look to strongly flavored cheeses such as Parmesan, cheddar and blue cheese, because when you use a strong cheese, you can get away with using less of it. Less quantity translates into fewer calories.
Finally a word about dippers. The healthiest dip in the world can be undone by full-fat potato chips or tortilla chips. Try some of the reduced-fat or baked chips on the market and see if you like them. It’s also easy to make your own baked tortilla or pita chips at home.
If you don’t want to switch to baked chips, consider crackers. Whole-grain, reduced-fat crackers, such as Triscuit or Wheat Thins, are best. For gluten-free diets, look at such brands as Nut-Thins, made with a combination of brown rice and nuts.
Most crackers are still a better choice than chips. The same goes for pretzels.
Of course, even better than crackers are nature’s original dippers: vegetables. Sticks of celery, for example, taste great with Buffalo chicken dip. Carrots and sweet red peppers are nice accompaniments to spinach and artichoke dip.
For me, finding healthy alternatives is all about balance. Know when your taste buds won’t really notice or mind a compromise. When you use the good (i.e. fattening) stuff, make sure it really counts.
