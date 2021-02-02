Dip into some lighter Super Bowl snacks this year

One more word about fat. Many dips, especially hot dips popular in winter, get a lot of their fat from cheese. That cheese can also provide a lot of the dip’s flavor. For most people, reduced-fat cheeses offer too much of a reduction in flavor and rich texture. So unless you are used to reduced-fat or vegan cheeses, you probably are better off sticking with the full-fat versions for best results.

But you can cut back on the amount of cheese, at least a little bit. Try your favorite recipe with maybe 2 to 4 tablespoons less cheese and see how you like it.

You also might look at the kind of cheese. Though many hot dips rely on mozzarella, Monterey Jack and other mild cheeses, they don’t deliver the most bang for the buck.

In other words, look to strongly flavored cheeses such as Parmesan, cheddar and blue cheese, because when you use a strong cheese, you can get away with using less of it. Less quantity translates into fewer calories.

Finally a word about dippers. The healthiest dip in the world can be undone by full-fat potato chips or tortilla chips. Try some of the reduced-fat or baked chips on the market and see if you like them. It’s also easy to make your own baked tortilla or pita chips at home.