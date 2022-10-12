Dirty Fries closes Winston-Salem location, for now at least

Dirty Fries has closed its Winston-Salem location at 500 Akron Drive.

The company announced the closing Oct. 11 on its Facebook page.

"It saddens us to announce we have chosen to close the Winston location.… The adjustment unknowingly didn’t mesh well with our vision, and your experiences from beginning to end matter most to us as well as your safety," the post said.

Partners Mike Clark, Jeremiah Spooner and Demorreay Holloway opened Dirty Fries, a takeout restaurant specializing in loaded fries, in August 2021 at 2440 N. Liberty St. But just this July the restaurant moved to Akron Drive, saying that it had issues with crime in the original spot. Owners chose the Akron space — on a property shared with an Exxon Mobil station — partly because it could offer a drive-thru.

In the meantime, in late 2021, Dirty Fries opened a second location in Greensboro at 2800 Gate City Boulevard. That location, which offers a dining room as well as takeout, remains open.

The Facebook post's comments indicated that staffing issues may have figured into the closing. The post also hinted that Dirty Fries may reopen in Winston-Salem at some point.

"We sincerely appreciate you embracing us as we embarked on this journey and appreciate your patience as we tried to find a secure home. This isn’t bye, just a see you later," the post said.

For more information, visit dirtyfries.com or find Dirty Fries on Facebook.