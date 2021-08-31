Dirty Fries drawing crowds on Liberty Street

Dirty Fries has been open only a week or so, but it’s already been hit with lines out the door and cars down the street.
Dirty Fries specializes in loaded fries — French fries topped with a choice of meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables.
The restaurant is owned by three friends: Demorreay Holloway, an event planner; Jeremiah Spooners, who works in IT for Wells Fargo; and Michael Clark, the owner of the Box Office, a sports bar in Greensboro.
Together, they came up with the concept for Dirty Fries. “I had been testing them out at the Box Office and they were a big hit,” Clark said. “So this just made sense.”
It took them a while to renovate the old Liberty Street Grill space. At less than 1,000 square feet, it barely has room for a kitchen and storage, let alone a dining room. Even the small parking lot fills up fast.
So, Dirty Fries is strictly takeout. It is using SwipeBy — an app developed by former Wake Forest University students — for curbside pickup. SwipeBy advance orders can be placed through Dirty Fries’ Facebook page. The restaurant also is using GrubHub and DoorDash for delivery.
The menu is structured so customers can build their own dish. “It’s completely customizable,” Clark said.
Dirty Fries uses frozen, seasoned fries for its base — and customers can choose from waffle fries, curly fries or straight fries.
Then people can choose a protein ($5 to $7). Choices include pulled pork, chicken, steak, shrimp or crab or Beyond Meat plant-based protein. Customers can double up on proteins for a little extra: chicken and steak for $10, crab and shrimp for $15, shrimp and chicken for $11, and steak and shrimp for $11.
Then customers choose a “drizzle” or sauce. They include ranch, Buffalo, BBQ, honey garlic, honey Old Bay and mango habanero.
Cheeses ($3 to $4) include queso, mild cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey Jack. Other optional add-ons ($1 to $3) are diced bacon, chili, grilled peppers and grilled onions.
Dirty Fries also has a handfuls of “house favs.” The Down Under ($14) is crab and shrimp with queso and house sauce. The Philly ($13) is steak and cheese with grilled onions and peppers. The Ms. Piggy ($11) is pulled pork with BBQ drizzle.
The Chicken Bacon Ranch ($12) is just as it sounds, with cheddar.
Dirty Fries also sells “soul rolls” ($11) or smoked turkey, mac ‘n’ cheese, yams and collards all stuffed instead egg rolls.
Beverages include Coke and other bottled drinks.
The partners were excited to see the crowds in the restaurant’s first week, and are hoping the concept takes off. “We’d like to do this in Greensboro, too,” Spooner said.
The ultimate goal would be to franchise the concept.
“We’re crossing our fingers,” Spooner said.
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj