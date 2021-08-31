Dirty Fries drawing crowds on Liberty Street

So, Dirty Fries is strictly takeout. It is using SwipeBy — an app developed by former Wake Forest University students — for curbside pickup. SwipeBy advance orders can be placed through Dirty Fries’ Facebook page. The restaurant also is using GrubHub and DoorDash for delivery.

The menu is structured so customers can build their own dish. “It’s completely customizable,” Clark said.

Dirty Fries uses frozen, seasoned fries for its base — and customers can choose from waffle fries, curly fries or straight fries.

Then people can choose a protein ($5 to $7). Choices include pulled pork, chicken, steak, shrimp or crab or Beyond Meat plant-based protein. Customers can double up on proteins for a little extra: chicken and steak for $10, crab and shrimp for $15, shrimp and chicken for $11, and steak and shrimp for $11.

Then customers choose a “drizzle” or sauce. They include ranch, Buffalo, BBQ, honey garlic, honey Old Bay and mango habanero.

Cheeses ($3 to $4) include queso, mild cheddar, mozzarella and Monterey Jack. Other optional add-ons ($1 to $3) are diced bacon, chili, grilled peppers and grilled onions.