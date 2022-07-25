 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dirty Fries moves to Akron Drive

The Winston-Salem location of Dirty Fries has moved to a new home.

The takeout loaded-fries concept originally was at North Liberty Street. It had its grand opening July 25 at the new location, 500 Akron Drive.

Dirty Fries also has a Greensboro location that offers both takeout and dine-in at 2800 Gate City Boulevard.

The Liberty Street was the first Dirty Fries. It opened there last August.

Co-owner Mike Clark said that issues with crime around the old location prompted the move. The new spot — on a property shared with an Exxon Mobil station — also allows drive-thru service.

The new location has the same hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday — and phone number, 336-448-0121.

For more information, visit dirtyfries.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

