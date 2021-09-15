Distilleries can sell liquor on Sundays under new NC law. It doesn't change things for ABC stores.

A new state law will allow N.C. consumers to buy distilled spirits on Sundays at distilleries statewide.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the law on Sept. 10. It marks the first time Sunday bottled liquor sales will be allowed since Prohibition.

The law will take effect Oct. 3.

“Like me, many craft distillers in North Carolina made the decision to close on Sundays because it wasn’t fiscally sound to keep our doors open when we couldn’t sell our product,” said Pete Barger, the president of the Distillers Association of North Carolina and CEO of Southern Distilling.

“For those that decided to stay open, disappointed consumers were forced to go home empty handed when visiting on Sundays without realizing they were prohibited from buying a bottle on that day. With this new law allowing Sunday sales, we plan to open our doors and welcome in consumers seven days a week. The added revenue will be a huge relief following the harsh economic impacts we continue to endure from the pandemic.”

The newly passed bill helps level the playing field between distilleries and wineries and breweries.