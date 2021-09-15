Distilleries can sell liquor on Sundays under new NC law. It doesn't change things for ABC stores.

A new state law will allow N.C. consumers to buy distilled spirits on Sundays at distilleries statewide.
Gov. Roy Cooper signed the law on Sept. 10. It marks the first time Sunday bottled liquor sales will be allowed since Prohibition.
The law will take effect Oct. 3.
“Like me, many craft distillers in North Carolina made the decision to close on Sundays because it wasn’t fiscally sound to keep our doors open when we couldn’t sell our product,” said Pete Barger, the president of the Distillers Association of North Carolina and CEO of Southern Distilling.
“For those that decided to stay open, disappointed consumers were forced to go home empty handed when visiting on Sundays without realizing they were prohibited from buying a bottle on that day. With this new law allowing Sunday sales, we plan to open our doors and welcome in consumers seven days a week. The added revenue will be a huge relief following the harsh economic impacts we continue to endure from the pandemic.”
The newly passed bill helps level the playing field between distilleries and wineries and breweries.
“Allowing distillers to sell their products seven days a week is a great first step towards modernizing the spirits marketplace in North Carolina,” said David Wojnar, the senior vice president and head of state government relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.
“Sunday is the second biggest shopping day of the week, and now distilleries can get in on the action and share their great products with consumers. We are excited for the growth this will cause for these small businesses and hope to see Sunday sales in package stores in the near future as well.”
The law does not apply to ABC stores, which are still prohibited from selling distilled spirits on Sundays in North Carolina.
According to the Distilled Spirits Council, there are only seven states in the United States that do not allow the sale of spirits on Sundays from off-premise retailers: Alabama, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
