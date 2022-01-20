Dodge City Steakhouse has opened in Clemmons

Dodge City Steakhouse opened last month in the former Ruby Tuesday building at 6412 Sessions Court in Clemmons.
Dodge City Steakhouse is owned by Hodge Restaurant Group in Asheboro. The company currently has seven Dodge City Steakhouses. Other locations are in Asheboro, Sanford, Rocky Mount, Mount Airy, Elkin and Wilkesboro.
The company, founded by William and Stacey Hodge, owns two other restaurant chains, Coach’s Neighborhood Grill and Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes. This summer, Hodge opened the first Coach’s in the Triad, at 4926 Country Club Road in Harper Hill Commons.
The company describes Dodge City as a family-owned steakhouse that specializes in 100% Hereford beef cooked over an open flame. But it offers a broad menu that includes barbecue, seafood, chicken and burgers.
Dodge City also has a full-service bar.
The Clemmons location is large, seating about 300, and includes a mix of tables and booths, as well as bar seating. Enlarged cowboy photos paper the walls, which also are hung with bull horns. Lampshades feature a cowboy motif and other light fixtures are made from small barrels.
Appetizers, starting at $6.99, are mostly fried and include wings, popcorn chicken, fried pickles, cheese fries and a “flowered” onion. There also is seared ahi tuna and quesadillas.
Ahi tuna as well as steak and chicken are featured in large salads ($10.99 to $14.99).
The selection of hand-cut steaks includes rib-eye, sirloin, N.Y. strip and more, starting with a 12-ounce chuckwagon chopped steak at $11.49 and topping out at with an 18-ounce rib-eye (listed as market price on the in-store menu but $27.99 online). The Deputy Marshall Steak Sizzler ($16.49) is thinly sliced Cajun-seasoned sirloin over roasted potatoes and grilled peppers and onions, served with a side salad.
There are four half-pound burgers ($9.99 to $10.99) as well as chicken, barbecue Philly cheesesteak and pork rib-eye sandwiches.
Specialty entrees include lobster mac ’n’ cheese ($18.99), pan-seared salmon ($15.49), pulled-pork barbecue platter ($10.99), baby back ribs ($16.99-$20.99) and teriyaki chicken ($12.99).
The menu also includes meatloaf, country-fried steak and country-fried pork chop — each $9.99 with two sides.
Sides ($2.99) include Southern green beans, slaw, rice pilaf mac ’n’ cheese, baked potato and more. There are three premium sides ($4.49): loaded baked potato, loaded sweet potato and creamed spinach.
There also is a kids' menu ($4.99 to $6.99), as well as three desserts: apple pie, peach cobbler and hot fudge brownie ($4.99 each).
Though the restaurant is currently open only for dinner except for Sunday, it does plan to add lunch hours once it hires more staff.
“We’ve been really happy how the community has welcomed us,” said Doug Sanderson, the director of training/human resources for Hodge Restaurant Group.
Sanderson said that opening the Dodge City Steakhouse in Clemmons made sense after the company moved into Forsyth County last year with the Winston-Salem Coach’s. He also said that the company is expanding, with a total of eight sites in progress across the company’s three chains. The next Dodge City is planned for Lenoir, he said, and the company is in particular planning more locations for its Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes restaurants.
