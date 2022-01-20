Dodge City Steakhouse has opened in Clemmons

The menu also includes meatloaf, country-fried steak and country-fried pork chop — each $9.99 with two sides.

Sides ($2.99) include Southern green beans, slaw, rice pilaf mac ’n’ cheese, baked potato and more. There are three premium sides ($4.49): loaded baked potato, loaded sweet potato and creamed spinach.

There also is a kids' menu ($4.99 to $6.99), as well as three desserts: apple pie, peach cobbler and hot fudge brownie ($4.99 each).

Though the restaurant is currently open only for dinner except for Sunday, it does plan to add lunch hours once it hires more staff.

“We’ve been really happy how the community has welcomed us,” said Doug Sanderson, the director of training/human resources for Hodge Restaurant Group.

Sanderson said that opening the Dodge City Steakhouse in Clemmons made sense after the company moved into Forsyth County last year with the Winston-Salem Coach’s. He also said that the company is expanding, with a total of eight sites in progress across the company’s three chains. The next Dodge City is planned for Lenoir, he said, and the company is in particular planning more locations for its Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes restaurants.

@mhastingswsj

