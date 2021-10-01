Dodge City Steakhouse is coming to Clemmons

Dodge City Steakhouse plans to move into the old Ruby Tuesday building at 6412 Sessions Court in Clemmons.

Dodge City Steakhouse is owned by Hodge Restaurant Group in Asheboro. The company currently has six Dodge City Steakhouses: in Asheboro, Sanford, Rocky Mount, Mount Airy, Elkin and Wilkesboro.

The company, founded by William and Stacey Hodge, owns two other restaurant chains, Coach’s Neighborhood Grill and Shortstop’s Burgers and Shakes. This summer, Hodge opened the first Coach’s in the Triad, at 4926 Country Club Road in Harper Hill Commons.

Dodge City describes itself as a family-owned steakhouse that specializes in 100% Hereford beef cooked over an open flame.

The steak selection includes ribeye, sirloin, N.Y. strip and more, with the entrees on the online menu topping out at $27.99 for an 18-ounce ribeye.

The broad menu also includes pork barbecue, baby back ribs, pan-seared salmon shrimp skewers, teriyaki chicken, burgers and meatloaf.

Dodge City also features a full-service bar.

The Clemmons location is currently undergoing renovation. The company is hoping for an opening at the end of October or beginning of November, said Amanda Hodge of Hodge Restaurant Group.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

