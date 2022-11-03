Dom's vegan restaurant reopens for takeout in Winston-Salem.

Dom’s, Winston-Salem’s only vegan restaurant, has reopened at 134 Spruce St. downtown – for takeout.

Owner Brian Ricciardi had abruptly closed Dom’s as well as its sister restaurant, Radici at 214 S. Elm St. in Greensboro, in mid-August. At the time, Ricciardi gave little explanation for the closings but did hint that the restaurants may reopen later.

Then on Oct. 28, Ricciardi posted on Dom’s Facebook page to say the restaurant has reopened for lunch takeout through online ordering from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

“For everyone wondering why we closed back in August, I just hit at a point where I was fed up with things and I thought I wanted to do something else. But I’m going to give things another go and see what happens,” the post said.

Ricciardi said in a telephone interview that he was exhausted and frustrated, and he was coming to the conclusion that a full-service vegan restaurant was not viable in this market.

“It was multiple things. I was just getting burnt out with running a restaurant. The never-ending staffing issues – that just gets old. That’s exhausting,” he said.

“I also don’t think the vegan thing can be successful as full-service restaurant. I think it’s better to stick with takeout, more like a food-truck model.”

So Dom’s will remain a takeout-only restaurant for the foreseeable future, he said. Ricciardi said he is bringing the restaurant back slowly, in hopes of avoiding some of the problems of the past. “One thing that’s cool is that I do have some of the same people who’ve worked with me before,” he said.

He is starting with a limited menu, but hopes to expand that as business picks up. As of Nov. 1, the online menu listed four sandwiches and four appetizers, including a vegan Chik’n Parm sandwich and Buffalo cauliflower.

Right now, orders can be picked up at the restaurant (though all orders must be placed online), but Ricciardi hopes to add third-party delivery soon.

He eventually would like to expand to dinner hours.

Ricciardi also said he is thinking of turning the bar side of the restaurant into a separate sports bar.

As far as Radici in Greensboro, he said that his plans are up in the air, but that he might try something other than vegan food. “Honestly, I might just turn it into an Italian restaurant.”

For more information, visit domsws.com.