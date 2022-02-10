Don Express Japanese food truck to open restaurant on Knollwood Street

The popular Don Express food truck is planning a brick-and-mortar location.

Owner Mari and James Phillips are renovating a former Subway location at 472 Knollwood St.

Mari Phillips, a native of Japan, started Don Express in October 2019 to share some of her favorite kinds of Japanese street food. Don Express sells such items as ramen, yakisoba (buckwheat-noodle stir-fry), fried rice, gyoza dumplings and chicken kushikatsu (breaded, fried chicken and vegetable skewers).

James Phillips, who grew up here, met Mari Phillips while he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Navy.

James Phillips said the Knollwood location will be primarily takeout but will have a patio. He said it will feature an expanded menu compared to the truck.

Like many restaurateurs, James Phillips said he has encountered some delays, such as with equipment deliveries, related to the pandemic, but he is hoping to open the restaurant this spring.

