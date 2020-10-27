 Skip to main content
Donations sought for Community Table
Donations sought for Community Table

Triad Local First canceled the annual Community Table dinner this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but is seeking donations to help support area restaurants.

The Community Table is an annual event that assembles a team of some of the top chefs in the Triad to cook a dinner featuring local food for 100 or more people. This would have been its 10th anniversary.

Triad Local First is asking for donations of $125. In return, donors will get a $100 certificate to an area restaurant. Remaining donations will go into a fund to produce the next Community Table, scheduled for Oct. 3, 2021, at Summerfield Farms.

Donations are requested by Nov. 1.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.triadlocalfirst.com.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

