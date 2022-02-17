DonutNV mobile business cooks up hot mini doughnuts to order

A new doughnut food truck is making the rounds in the Triad, offering hot mini doughnuts and freshly squeezed lemonade.

DonutNV (pronounced "doughnut envy") had its first event Feb. 8, and already has served up doughnuts at Wake Forest University, Gypsy Road Brewery and Old Nick’s Pub – Arcadia, among other places.

DonutNV, based in Florida, is a franchise mobile food business that began as Cinnamini Donuts in Philadelphia in 2014. After changing its name to DonutNV, it began franchising in 2019 but still has just a handful of locations. In fact, all of the DonutNV locations are in Pennsylvania or Florida except for the new one that Chris Doran and fiancé Amber Bollinger are now operating.

Doran works at the Mocksville distribution center for Ashley Furniture but has been running the trailer on nights and weekends. “Amber works for Ashley, too, but she is going to be leaving so we can do this full time,” he said.