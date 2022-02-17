DonutNV mobile business cooks up hot mini doughnuts to order

A new doughnut food truck is making the rounds in the Triad, offering hot mini doughnuts and freshly squeezed lemonade.
DonutNV (pronounced "doughnut envy") had its first event Feb. 8, and already has served up doughnuts at Wake Forest University, Gypsy Road Brewery and Old Nick’s Pub – Arcadia, among other places.
DonutNV, based in Florida, is a franchise mobile food business that began as Cinnamini Donuts in Philadelphia in 2014. After changing its name to DonutNV, it began franchising in 2019 but still has just a handful of locations. In fact, all of the DonutNV locations are in Pennsylvania or Florida except for the new one that Chris Doran and fiancé Amber Bollinger are now operating.
Doran works at the Mocksville distribution center for Ashley Furniture but has been running the trailer on nights and weekends. “Amber works for Ashley, too, but she is going to be leaving so we can do this full time,” he said.
Doran said he has not run a food business before but is always on the lookout for a good business opportunity. “I’ve always looked for something to do on the side — something I could grow into, to get out of the corporate world and be my own boss,” he said. “I also do a TNT Fireworks stand, but that’s just like one week a year. I wanted something else I could do year-round.”
Doran said he stumbled upon DonutNV on Facebook and, after researching it, decided to give it a go. “I liked that it’s a simple set up. There’s not a lot of prep involved. I don’t have perishable product, like meat or chicken. As long as I have gas for the generator, oil, water and doughnut mix, I can make donuts for days.”
DonutNV makes only mini doughnuts, all vanilla cake doughnuts that are deep-fried, typically to order, and then flavored with a variety of toppings.
The doughnuts are sold in small bags of six to eight ($6), large bags of 12 to 14 ($9) and buckets of 35 to 40 ($22). There also are party boxes of 24.
“Our best-seller is cinnamon sugar,” Doran said of the toppings. Others include funnel cake (powdered sugar), Fruity Pebbles, Oreos, caramel drizzle, maple bacon, chocolate caramel and more. On any given day, the truck offers about 10 toppings.
A special topping for kids is called “dirt and worms,” featuring a combination of crushed Oreos and gummy worms.
DonutNV has iced tea and freshly squeezed lemonade year-round. It also offers hot or iced coffee, hot cider, and hot chocolate seasonally.
The doughnuts are served hot, too. “It takes about 22 seconds to go through the river (of cooking oil), so your doughnuts will be cooked fresh,” Doran said.
Though he has been in business only a week or so, Doran said, he’s happy enjoying the doughnut business. “It’s simple. It’s fun. It’s less stressful than a lot of other things. Nobody coming up to the window to order doughnuts is upset or unhappy.”
