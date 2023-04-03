Food Lion has partnered with Doritos to offer a limited-edition new flavor called Roaring' Ranch.

The flavor is now on sale exclusively at Food Lion stores but only for a limited time. The last restock will be April 5, and once those supplies are sold, the flavor will be gone.

Roarin' Ranch has a bold, tangy Ranch flavor, with such ingredients as onion powder, garlic powder, buttermilk, sour cream, tomato powder and cheddar cheese.

Roarin' Ranch tastes like Ranch meets Sour Cream & Onion meets Nacho Light, with a healthy dose of Salt & Vinegar thrown in.

Roarin' Ranch comes in a 9¼-ounce bag and sells for the same price as other Doritos: $5.99, or $3.49 with a Food Lion rewards card.