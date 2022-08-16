Dough-Joe's owners open new bar/market in Reynolda Village

The owners of Dough-Joe’s have opened a new concept next door.

Theodore’s is a combination bar and market at 114-D Reynolda Village, just above Dough-Joe’s in the former Silo Bistro & Bar location.

Anna Margaret Roth and her husband, Eric Disch, started Dough-Joe’s in 2018 as a food truck, then opened the Reynolda Village coffee and doughnut shop in 2019.

Theodore’s — named after the couple’s first dog they owned together — will straddle the breezeway that goes through the Reynolda Village barn — with each side of the space having different functions.

Theodore’s Address: 114-D Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27106 Phone: (336) 842-5221 Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday Facebook and Instagram: @theodoresnc

“One side is the bar side where people can order cocktails, beer, wine, mocktails,” Roth said. “The other side is the market and bistro where people can order food and buy merch and grab-and-go items. The breezeway in the middle is for extra seating.”

Roth added that she and Disch think Reynolda Village needs something like this. “We are Wake graduates. We always felt like if there was something like this when we were in school, we would have loved it. We felt there was a little gap in the market.”

Theodore’s will be open daily, with the market/bistro side opening earlier each day and the bar remaining open later each night.

The bistro will offer soups, salads, sandwiches and smoothies, with counter service only. “We really want to encourage people to order grab and go. But people can sit down and eat. We even have antique china for people eating here,” Roth said.

There is no seating area in the market itself, but there is a long communal table in the breezeway and tables on the outdoor patio. People also can take their food into the bar side.

Smoothies ($8.50) include The Peach Cobbler with peaches, bananas, flax seeds, oat milk, cinnamon and nutmeg. Other smoothies feature spinach and mixed berries.

Soups ($7) include a tomato-basil, a broccoli-cheddar and a soup of the day. Salads ($10.50 to $13.50) include The Kitchen Garden with mixed greens, cucumber, pickled red onion, carrot, tomato and ranch dressing; and The Farmhand with butter lettuce, pears, feta, candied pecans, blueberries, croutons and brown-sugar vinaigrette.

The seven sandwiches ($8.50 to $12.50) include a BLT, Caprese and Croque Monsieur (ham, cheese and apple). The Dairyman features brie, Havarti, pear, blueberry-sage jam on Camino Bakery sourdough. There’s also avocado toast ($7).

“Everything is fresh and made to order,” Roth said.

The market includes a wide selection of foods, beverages and related items. “We’re trying to have a lot of local items,” Roth said.

That includes tea and popsicles by Tea and Toast and sodas from Bingo-Bango — both based in Winston-Salem. There’s also Carolina Kettle chips from Raleigh and hot cereal and cornbread and pancake mixes from Red Tail Grains in Mebane.

A few Dough-Joe’s items are on hand, too, including dog treats and frozen scones.

Customers also can pick up a bottle of wine to go.

Nonfood items in the market include rolling pins, cutting boards and woven baskets.

Over in the bar, Theodore’s has a rotating selection of craft beer on four taps — last week, that included local beers from Wiseman and Fiddlin’ Fish. There’s a curated list of about 12 moderately priced wines by the glass or bottle. “We also have classic cocktails, mocktails and our signature cocktails. For our signature cocktails, we were inspired by (Reynolda Gardens) with a lot of floral things,” Roth said.

Signature drinks include the Peony Picnic ($12) with gin or vodka, house-made peony syrup, lemonade and limeade, grapefruit juice, and champagne — served with a Dough-Joe’s sweet treat.

The Nightingale ($6), one of several signature shots, includes gin, grapefruit juice, bitters and ginger beer.

The four mocktails include a ginger peach mojito ($7.50, with optional house-made blueberry syrup) and the watermelon-n-chill.

There also are pitchers of cocktails for $40 to $50 and made to serve four.

In a way, Theodore’s has a little bit of everything.

“We really wanted to be reminiscent of a European bistro,” Roth said. “We think it’s something that the Village could use.”