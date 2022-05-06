Dough-Joe's owners plan new concept near existing doughnut shop in Reynolda Village

The owners of Dough-Joe's are planning to open a new concept in the space above Dough-Joe's in Reynolda Village.

Dough-Joe's is a coffee and doughnut shop owned by two Wake Forest University graduates — Anna Margaret Roth and her husband, Eric Disch. In a social media post, they describe their newest venture, Theodore's, as "a combination of bar, local market, sandwich shop, cozy evening hang out and so much more."

Dough-Joe's began as a food truck in 2018. The couple then opened a brick-and-mortar business at 114-C Reynolda Village in 2019. The adjacent space, 114-D Reynolda Village, was most recently occupied by Silo Bistro & Bar.

Owners Will Kingery and Norb Cooper — who also own Willow's Bistro and two King's Crab Shack restaurants — closed Silo in the spring of 2020 during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dough-Joe's announced the new concept in a Facebook post April 30. "We are so excited to introduce you to our newest project and true labor of love (and tears) ...Theodore’s!!! Opening a business like Theodore’s was a dream we have had for a long time, and we truly didn’t know if we would ever have the opportunity to do so," the post said.

The post does not give an opening date, and Roth and Disch were out of town and unavailable for comment last week.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.