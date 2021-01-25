Downtown business selling grazing boards in Winston-Salem, plans to open as retail bottle shop in March

John and Kimberly Cain are selling grazing boards for pickup through STEM Beverage & Supply while they continue to renovate the space at 626 W. Fourth St. to turn it into a combination food shop and bottle shop.

The Cains bought the former Corks, Caps & Taps last July from Richard and Susan Brewer.

The Cains also own Second and Green Tavern at 207 N. Green St.

The renovation includes building a new bar. The Cains hope to open in March as a bottle shop that also will have full ABC permits to serve drinks, as well as have a retail supply store in back.

The core of the retail supply store will be the grazing boards that Kimberly Cain began doing a while ago for friends and family. She has been selling the boards, which she currently puts together at Second and Green, through STEM while renovations continue. Right now, orders can be placed on STEM’s website, and she tries to fill orders in about 48 orders.

Some of these are charcuterie boards, but Cain prefers the term “grazing boards,” because some go beyond charcuterie and offers such items as candy and seasonal fruit.