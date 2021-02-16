Downtown Indian restaurant struggles against the odds to keep doors open during the pandemic

Now she is surviving on takeout business on the weekends, and hoping for more government aid – or, preferably, customers.

“Seriously, some days we have one table. Or zero tables. No one wants to come sit inside,” he said. “We are surviving on online orders and phone calls, but that’s mostly Friday and Saturday.”

She said she is trying everything she can think of. She took out some inexpensive ads on Facebook. She reworked the menu. She cut down staff to three people, plus herself and occasionally her two sons and one son’s girlfriend.

She gives out her personal cell number in case anyone wants to place an order during off times. “We’re closed Monday now, but I tell people, ‘Call me and I’ll come in and cook for you.’”

Similarly, she tells customers that if they don’t see it on the menu, just tell her, and she’ll make anything she knows how to cook by request.

She worries that her storefront looks dark and unoccupied to passers-by, so she’s thinking of adding more lights – maybe even flashing ones to catch people’s attention.

She got one PPP loan last year but will have to pay it back. She and Furuque are hoping to get a small-business grant and a second PPP forgivable loan this year.