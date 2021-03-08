Downtown street will close Saturday for outdoor dining as The Streatery returns

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is bringing back The Streatery Saturday, allowing for outdoor dining along a closed section of Fourth Street.
The Streatery began last summer as a way to help downtown restaurants struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Fourth Street will be closed to vehicles from Spruce to Liberty streets. Pedestrians will be required to wear masks until seated at a restaurant table.
The partnership said it hopes to hold The Streatery on a regular basis this spring, weather permitting.
Businesses in the footprint of this weekend’s Streatery include Recreation Billiards, Bull’s Tavern, Canteen Still Life, La Cingada, Jeffrey Adams, Mellow Mushroom, Washington Perk and Provisions, Camino Bakery, Local Artisan, Jimmy Johns’, Mystic Ginger, XCaret Mexican Grill, Sir Winston Wine Loft, Brother’s Pizzeria, Downtown Thai, Charm Thai, King’s Crab Shack, Tate’s Craft Cocktail and Thirsty Pallet.
