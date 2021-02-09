Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership sponsors contest to support local businesses

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is sponsoring a “Take Out Pledge” Contest to encourage Winston-Salem residents to support local businesses.

The contest, which runs through Feb. 28, is an extension of the #TakeOutPledgeWS grassroots effort begun last month on social media by local bartender James Douglas.

The partnership has cited the struggles of small, local businesses to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these businesses are suffering financially. Some have been forced to close permanently.

The partnership earlier encouraged people to pledge to patronize a local business twice a week. This may be a restaurant, bar, retail shop or any other kind of business. In the case of service businesses, the partnership asks people to tip extra if possible.

People also have been encouraged to share their experiences and photos on social media using the hashtag #takeoutpledgews.

For the contest, participants are asked to submit receipts from from local businesses to have their names entered in a drawing to win up to $500 in gift certificates to local downtown businesses. In addition to the $500 grand prize, the contest will give away five $100 prizes.

For more information about the contest, visit www.downtownws.com/takoutpledge_contest.

