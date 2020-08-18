Four blocks of Fourth Street were blocked off Saturday night, August 8, 2020, so restaurants could expand their seating areas out into the sidewalks and street to allow for social distancing. The event was dubbed The Streatery.
A stretch of Trade Street downtown will be closed Friday evening for The Streatery, a Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership effort that allows restaurants to set up tables in the street.
Trade Street will be closed from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday between Fifth Street and Martin Luther King Drive. Diners can grab a table from 5 to 10 p.m.
A stretch of Fourth Street will close Saturday evening for The Streatery. The blocks from Spruce to Liberty streets will be reserved for outdoor dining, also from 5 to 10 p.m. (with a 4 to 11 p.m. street closing).
The Streatery began July 25 with a test run on Fourth Street as a way to help restaurants hurt by COVID-19 restrictions that limit their seating to 50% capacity. Extra seating in the street allowed restaurants to reclaim some lost seats while still maintaining social distancing.
The Streatery also was held on Fourth Street on Aug. 8 and 15. This will be the first time that the on-street dining will expand to Trade Street. Other retail businesses, in addition to restaurants, are expected to participate.
