Advance tickets are now available for Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Northwest North Carolina, that will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 26.

For the third year in a row, Empty Bowls will be a drive-thru rather than in-person event.

But the pickup location is new this year: 3330 Shorefair Drive, the new home of Second Harvest Food Bank in Winston-Salem.

Tickets start at $70 for two; individual tickets are not available. Customers can choose from four different soups. Basic tickets include two pottery bowls, and two servings each of soup, bread and cookies. Patron tickets, for $100, add wine from RayLen Vineyards. Benefactor tickets for $150 include wine and T-shirts. Flight of soup tickets for $125 include all four soups.

Available soups this year are vegetable beef, New England clam chowder, creamy mushroom with rosemary, and spicy chicken poblano.

The day of the event, ticket holders can pull up at the food bank building between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., supply their name, and their order will be brought to them in their car.

For tickets and more information, visit emptybowlsnc.org.