Drive-thru fair coming to Winston-Salem next month. The only ride is in your car, but the food is still for sale.

On Oct. 2 and 3, the fairgrounds will host drive-in movies on the midway, as it has during the past few months. Four movies are being offered each night, two at 7:05 p.m. and two at 9:15 p.m.

Between movies, the fairgrounds is planning 15-minute fireworks displays on those two nights. Fireworks and movie schedules are dependent on the weather.

Cheryle Hartley, the director of the fair, said in a statement that there also are plans for a virtual exhibit of agriculture, livestock, food and more on the fair's website.

“Ever since we announced that we would cancel the 2020 fair, the fair staff has been working hard to create a safe, virtual, drive-through concept that would incorporate aspects of the fair that our community so greatly loves,” Hartley said.

For more information, including a map of the drive-thru and schedule of events, visit www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

The next fair is scheduled for Oct. 1 through 11, 2021.

