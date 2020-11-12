Drive-Thru Taste of the South fundraiser will be Nov. 19

Authoring Action will host its 11th annual Taste of the South fundraising event on Nov. 19 with a drive-thru food pickup.

To help conform with COVID-19 safety precautions, the 2020 Taste of the South at Home will have food for pickup in the parking lot at Bib’s Downtown at 675 W. 5th St. in downtown Winston Salem between 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov 19. Beginning at 7 p.m., a virtual program will be available online.

The food pickup will be a sampling from such local restaurants and food businesses as Bib’s Downtown, 6th & Vine Wine Bar and Restaurant, Finnigan’s Wake Irish Pub & Kitchen, Jeffrey Adams, Lavender & Honey Kitchen, The Porch Kitchen and Cantina, Simply Soul Restaurant, Village Tavern Coupon, Young Cardinal Cafe and Co., and Y’all Sauce Co.

The virtual program will include special spoken word and musical performances by Jimmie JJ Jeter, a Broadway cast member of Hamilton; Dionna Daniel, an actor and a playwright at Pasadena Playhouse, Calif.; and Tony Jenkins, an actor and a playwright in New York City.

Proceeds from the event supports the nonprofit Authoring Action’s programs in which local teen authors are empowered to become community leaders and advocates for social courage and change.

Event tickets care are available online at authoringaction.org for $50.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.