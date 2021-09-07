Dunkin' offering free coffee to teachers on Tuesdays

Every Tuesday in September and October, Dunkin' is offering teachers in the Winston-Salem area a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
“Our local stores are dedicated to showing our appreciation and support for Winston-Salem teachers,” said George Ross, Dunkin’ franchisee. “After last year, our communities have realized the value and importance of teachers. They went above and beyond to overcome the challenges COVID-19 brought and now they are ready to take on the new school year. We want to fuel them as they provide our local students a quality education, regardless of the circumstances.”
To take part in Teacher Tuesdays, teachers must show a valid school ID at checkout.
For more To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
