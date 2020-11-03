 Skip to main content
Dunkin' opens in Kernersville
Kernersville Dunkin'

Dunkin's latest Triad store is at 101 Clayton Forest Road in Kernersville.

 Alex McCourt

Dunkin' has opened a store at 101 Clayton Forest Road in Kernersville.

The store features the chain's newest design and in-store technologies, the company said in statement.

The store features an integrated tap system for Dunkin's cold beverages, and espresso machines for made-to-order drinks.

The store also has a designated area for mobile order pickup.

Customers also can track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant with a new digital order status board.

The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

Alex McCourt and Paresh Patel are the franchisees for the Kernersville store. They also hold franchises for Dunkin's in Asheboro and Burlington, N.C. and elsewhere in the northeast. 

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

