Dunkin' opens in Kernersville

Dunkin' has opened a store at 101 Clayton Forest Road in Kernersville.

The store features the chain's newest design and in-store technologies, the company said in statement.

The store features an integrated tap system for Dunkin's cold beverages, and espresso machines for made-to-order drinks.

The store also has a designated area for mobile order pickup.

Customers also can track the status of their orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant with a new digital order status board.

The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

Alex McCourt and Paresh Patel are the franchisees for the Kernersville store. They also hold franchises for Dunkin's in Asheboro and Burlington, N.C. and elsewhere in the northeast.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.