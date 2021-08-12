Dunkin' with drive-thru is opening on Reynolda Road

A new Dunkin’ is set to open Aug. 17 at 2817 Reynolda Road.

The Dunkin’ is in a former Kentucky Fried Chicken building that has been vacant since before the pandemic. It will bring Winston-Salem's number of Dunkin' restaurants to six.

The new Dunkin’ has a drive-thru and a dedicated area for pickups of advance orders placed through Dunkin’s mobile app. Advance orders can be brought to customers curbside.

The latest Dunkin’ store design includes a digital status board to help customers track their orders. It has a tap system for such cold beverages as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee, as well as espresso machines for making drinks to order.

This new location is also what Dunkin’ calls a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which means it is designed to save on energy compared to a standard Dunkin’.

On Aug. 17, Dunkin’ will have a 5 a.m. coffee giveaway at the store, for which the first 50 customers can get “free coffee for a year” (56 coupons for medium hot or iced coffee). A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. will include a check presentation of a donation to the Special Olympics by Coastal Franchising, which owns this and other Dunkin’ franchises.