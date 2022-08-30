Durham chicken and waffle business expands into Triad

Triad caterer Nakia Mouzon will become the first franchisee of Durham’s Big C Waffles.

Mouzon will operate a Big C franchise as a ghost kitchen out of Short Street Gastro Lab, a shared-use commercial kitchen at 106 Short St. in Kernersville.

Big C Waffles specializes in chicken and waffles. Carl Richardson began Big C Waffles as a food truck in Durham in 2014, then opened a brick-and-mortar location in 2017.

Mouzon said she heard about Big C through Lisa McMullen, the executive director at Short Street.

Mouzon, who operates a catering business called Flossie Anne’s Kitchen through Short Street, said that Big C Waffles is a good fit. “I already sell a lot of chicken dinners through Flossie Anne’s,” she said.

“People can come to Short Street for pickup, or they can order online. We have catering options as well,” Mouzon said.

Richardson said that the Big C is a small, focused menu. We sell waffles, and we sell chicken. You can get just waffles, or just chicken, or you can get them together.”

Big C sells chicken wings and tenders. It also has a half-dozen flavors of waffles, including The Bacon, Egg n Cheese, Thin Mint, Pecan, Blueberry and Donut waffles — all of which have the flavors and added ingredients cooked inside the waffles.

Big C will launch in Kernersville the weekend of Sept. 16 through 18. On Sept. 16, there will be a pop-up at Short Street, in which people can order online or by phone or drop by. On Sept. 17, Big C will be a vendor at Truist Field when Wake Forest University takes on Liberty University in football. On Sept. 18, Big C will be serving brunch at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville.

Mouzon said that one of the things that drew her to Big C Waffles is Richardson’s mission. “I love that he gives back to the community,” Mouzon said. “I love how his goal is to change lives, build community and create jobs.”

For more information, visit www.bigcwaffles.com or www.projectshortstreet.com.