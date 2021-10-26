Earl's new chef revamps menu

Earl’s, at 121 W. Ninth St., has a new menu, crafted by its new chef, Mitchell Nicks.
Nicks, 58, came onboard in May. He is the former owner of three restaurants in Greensboro: Pastiche, Muse and Avenue. His most recent cooking gig was at High Point University.
Nicks has not completely rewritten Earl’s menu; it still retains its popular chicken sandwiches, tater-tot nachos and several other items.
And he has brought back some items, tweaked a bit, from previous menus. In particular, Earl’s now is doing the skin-on, bone-in fried chicken like it did when it opened – but abandoned after just a week or two.
Nicks said to ensure timely orders of fried chicken, he is cooking it in advance sous vide, which keeps the meat juicy and tender, and then breading and frying it to order to crisp the skin.
Also back on the menu is crispy pork rinds.
Nicks is offering a new chili, made with rib-eye.
He also has expanded the list of entrees to include pot roast, tomato pie and sausage mac ’n’ cheese.
“In a way, everything old is new again,” Nicks said of the menu. “Mostly, I just spent the first few months listening to what the owners wanted, to what customers wanted.
Bar manager Cody Raymer also has revamped the cocktail menu. The bar is now stocking local liquors from Sutler’s Spirits and Broad Branch Distillery. Broad Branch’s Frank’s Reserve Bourbon shows up in Earl’s Old Fashioned, and its Smashing Violet blueberry-flavored whiskey is used in the Juke Box Smash, mixed with mint simple syrup and lemon.
Raymer said that Earl’s has had some significant supply issues with liquor, just like other bars in the area. But he said Earl’s still has managed to keep its bourbon selection up over 100.
Earl’s co-owner Herbie Gimmel said that Earl’s now is back to its pre-pandemic hours, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. It is offering live music Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Wednesdays during its Open Mike night.
Gimmel said he’s excited to announce that Earl’s has booked Artimus Pyle (former drummer for Lynyrd Skynyrd), featuring guitarists Sam Robinson and Shane Pruitt for New Year’s Eve.
“Like everybody else, we’ve been beaten up with this pandemic,” Gimmel said, “but we’ve been blessed—we’re still here. Now, we’re just trying to build our business back up again.”
For more information, visit earlsws.com or @EarlsWS on Facebook.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ