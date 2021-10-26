Earl's new chef revamps menu

Earl’s, at 121 W. Ninth St., has a new menu, crafted by its new chef, Mitchell Nicks.

Nicks, 58, came onboard in May. He is the former owner of three restaurants in Greensboro: Pastiche, Muse and Avenue. His most recent cooking gig was at High Point University.

Nicks has not completely rewritten Earl’s menu; it still retains its popular chicken sandwiches, tater-tot nachos and several other items.

And he has brought back some items, tweaked a bit, from previous menus. In particular, Earl’s now is doing the skin-on, bone-in fried chicken like it did when it opened – but abandoned after just a week or two.

Nicks said to ensure timely orders of fried chicken, he is cooking it in advance sous vide, which keeps the meat juicy and tender, and then breading and frying it to order to crisp the skin.

Also back on the menu is crispy pork rinds.

Nicks is offering a new chili, made with rib-eye.

He also has expanded the list of entrees to include pot roast, tomato pie and sausage mac ’n’ cheese.