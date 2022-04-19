Earth Day Fair will be April 24 at fairgrounds

The 2022 Piedmont Earth Day Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
The event will include demonstrations and discussions on such topics as beekeeping, backyard chickens and compositing.
There will be live music, food trucks and more.
The Piedmont Earth Day Fair is organized by the Piedmont Environmental Alliance.
For more information, visit www.peanc.org/winston-salem-earth-day-fair.
