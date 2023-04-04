Lemon Meringue Pie with Cookie Crust

Makes 8 servings

Vanilla wafer crust:

1 11-ounce box vanilla wafers

6 tablespoons melted butter

Lemon filling:

1½ cups water

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

6 egg yolks

1 tablespoon lemon zest

½ cup lemon juice (about 3 lemons)

Meringue:

4 to 5 egg whites, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ cup sugar

1. Heat oven to 325 degrees. Break up the cookies into pieces, then process in a food processor to turn them into fine crumbs. Thoroughly combine crumbs and melted butter, then evenly press on bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake crust 12 to 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, make the filling in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk water, sugar, salt and cornstarch into pan and bring to a simmer. Whisk constantly. When mixture turns translucent, quickly whisk in yolks, one at a time. Then whisk in zest, juice and butter. Remove from heat, cover surface with plastic wrap and keep warm.

3. As soon as the filling is done, make the meringue. Place egg whites, vanilla and cream of tartar in bowl of electric mixer with whisk attachment. Starting on low speed, whisk until foamy. Increase speed while whisking to soft peaks. Stop and add sugar, then gradually increasing speed until the whites form stiff peaks.

4. If filling has cooled, return to low heat to warm it up. (It’s important that the filling is hot when pie is assembled so that the filling’s surface can help cook the underside of the meringue.)

5. Pour the hot filling into the baked crust and spread evenly. Then immediately use a rubber spatula to spread meringue on top of filling. Make sure meringue comes all the way to the edge of the pie, covering the filling completely, and use the spatula or the back of a spoon to create swirls and peaks in the meringue. Immediately bake pie on middle rack at 325 degrees for about 20 minutes, until edges of meringue are brown. Cool pie on wire rack. Serve at room temperature.

Note: The lemon filling is not a traditional lemon curd, but has cornstarch added so you don't need to bake the filling first before topping with meringue. To help stabilize the meringue and keep it from “weeping” onto the finished pie, you can beat a cornstarch mixture into the egg whites after adding the sugar before the peaks get stiff. To do this, stir 1 tablespoon cornstarch into 1/3 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer, stirring, about 1 minute, until thickened. Let cool a bit while making the meringue.

Recipe from Michael Hastings