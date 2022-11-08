Eastern Standard, Heff's among Restaurant Week winners

A dozen restaurants and bars won in voting during the recent Restaurant Week, held Oct. 24 through 30 in the Triad.

The event is sponsored by Eat. Drink. Triad and the Winston-Salem Journal.

Among the beverage categories, Eastern Standard won for Craft Cocktail and Goose and the Monkey Brewhouse in Lexington won for Craft Beer.

Heff’s Burger Club won for Burgers, Pour Folk Provisions Co. in Lexington won for Pizza, and Foothills Brewing won for Wings.

Mediterraneo in Clemmons won for Italian, Lou Lou’s Seafood in Lexington won for Seafood, and Xcaret Mexican Grill and Cantina won for Latin American.

JJ’s Mama’s Soulfood & More in Lexington won in two categories: BBQ and Soul/Southern.

Young Cardinal Cafe won for Classic American, and The Bagel Station won for Deli/Bakery.