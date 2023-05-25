Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

El Costeno has taken one-step closer to becoming a reality in the Alma Mexicana space at 492 N. Patterson Ave.

El Costeno, a Mexican seafood concept created by Alex Garcia, held its first pop-up May 23 as it works on its menu.

About a month ago, Claire Calvin, the owner of Alma Mexicana announced that Garcia, a longtime employee, would lead the transition of the restaurant.

Calvin, who also owns The Porch and East of Texas, opened Alma in 2018 at the corner of Patterson and Fifth Street in the Bailey Power Plant, a contemporary spin on Mexican food. The restaurant’s concept has changed slightly post-pandemic to offering more casual Tex-Mex fare such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and rice bowls.

Garcia is the director of kitchen operations for all of Calvin’s restaurants. He started at the Porch seven years ago. “I started as a prep cook, then assignment manager, then GM,” he said.

El Costeno — which translates roughly as “the coastal dweller — will be a tribute to Garcia’s hometown of Acapulco in the Mexican state of Guerrero and will focus on seafood dishes as well as micheladas, which are flavored beer drinks.

“This is Alex’s concept,” Calvin said. “We’ve been talking about something like this for a long time. So we’re excited about it and we think it’s a natural, next stage for the space.”

“This concept is about where I’m from — Acapulco, Guerrero,” Garcia said. “So I gotta bring the coast of Acapulco here to Winston-Salem,” Garcia said. “We’re going to have some delicious mariscos — seafood plates — and micheladas.”

At the initial pop-up, the menu featured such dishes as mojarra frita, ceviche de camaron, and oysters on the half shell.

The mojarra frita is fried whole tilapia, and Garcia was serving it two ways: plain and in a spicy diablo sauce.

The ceviche was available two ways, too: the classic way with lime juice and with a house-made green sauce.

The short menu also included shrimp cooked in diablo sauce, and chips with either salsa or guacamole.

He said he expects the menu to change with more pop-ups. “I want to do these pop-ups to see what sells,” he said. “Next time, I want to try some seafood soups.”

The pop-up also featured micheladas several ways. The classic features tomato juice and spice, but Garcia also was offering ones with mango puree, house-made chamoy (a Mexican sauce or condiment made with pickled fruit), shrimp and even gummy candy for fun.

Some feature such garnishes as cucumber, jicama and peanuts.

“These are like the Mexican version of Bloody Marys,” Garcia said. “Customers can choose any kind of beer we have,” he said.

Garcia is planning more evening pop-ups in coming weeks as he works toward a full opening. “My goal for opening is July 1,” he said.

For now at least, Alma will continue to be open for lunch Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit almamexicanawsnc.com or follow Alma Mexicana on Facebook or Instagram.