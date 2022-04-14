Empty Bowls drive-thru to be April 27

Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for the Second Harvest Food Bank in Northwest North Carolina, will be a drive-thru event for the second year in a row.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 27 at Wake Forest University's Bridger Field House, 499 Deacon Blvd. People must buy tickets in advance; tickets are available now though April 23.

Tickets are $60 for two; individual tickets are not available. Tickets include two each of soup, bread, dessert and a pottery bowl. Patron tickets, for $100, or benefactor tickets, for $150, include wine.

When buying tickets online, people can choose from four types of soup: tomato basil, vegetable beef, smoked potato and leek, and Sicilian bean and chicken. They also can choose between a red and white RayLen wine.

The day of the event, ticket holders can pull up at Bridger, supply their name, their order, including a pottery selected by Second Harvest's staff, will be brought to them in their car.

For tickets and more information, visit emptybowlsnc.org.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

