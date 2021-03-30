Enjoy Easter outdoors on the grill — with ham, lamb and doughnuts

 Skip to main content
Spring has arrived, and our second Easter during the coronavirus pandemic soon will be here.

But this spring, Mother Nature’s rebirth and renewal brings with it the hope of a better Easter as COVID-19 vaccinations increase and government restrictions decrease.

That’s not to say that this Easter will be normal. The CDC recommends limiting home meals to only household members or those fully vaccinated.

Also, the pandemic has changed some of our eating habits. One of the biggest changes is our increasing love of eating outdoors, encouraged early on by the CDC as safer than eating indoors.

A recent survey of 2,000 Americans by OnePoll for the American Lamb Board found that eating outside was the second-most popular new adventurous activity — behind cooking a new dish.

The same survey found that of new cooking adventures during the pandemic, grilling was No. 1, favored by 44%.

In other words, a lot of us are cooking at home, grilling and eating outdoors. This Easter, you can do all three.

Both traditional Easter meats, ham and lamb, are easily prepared on the grill.

With grilled ham, you have several options. If you are able to safely entertain a crowd and want a big ham, you can do that. If you can find a fresh (raw) ham and smoke it, that’s a great way to go.

You may be more likely to be buying a cured (cooked) ham in the store. A spiral-sliced cooked ham is a good choice. A bone-in spiral-sliced ham may weigh 8 to 10 pounds and generously serve as many people.

Because such a ham is already cooked, any grilling is done to heat it and add more smoke flavor.

For a large spiral-sliced ham, I cook the whole thing covered with indirect cooking on the grill at a low temperature, accompanied by a pan of water or beer to provide a little steam to help keep the meat moist. The outer slice or two may end up a bit drier, but the inside slices stay remarkably moist through even a few hours on the grill. If you can keep your grill or smoker down at 250 degrees, figure 20 to 30 minutes to get the ham fully heated through the center. At 325 degrees (the highest temperature I would recommend), figure on 15 minutes a pound.

The nice part about grilling a cooked ham is you kind of can quit whenever you’re ready to eat — the meat was fully cooked before you started, and for most people room temperature or lukewarm ham is just as enjoyable as hot ham.

However long you grill the ham, though, consider adding a glaze in the last 30 minutes. This is a great way to customize your ham with added flavor, and it gives the exterior an attractive sheen, too.

If tending the grill for two or three hours doesn’t sound appealing, you can break that ham into one or more smaller portions of maybe 8 to 10 slices each. Wrap the portions in foil and heat the foil packets on the grill. Depending on the exact size and weight, you may need only 30 minutes to get the ham hot. During the last 5 or 10 minutes, you can open the foil packet and brush on any glaze.

Yet another option is to just buy ham steaks. This is a good choice for smaller meals or when you don’t want to have leftovers. Look for ham steaks at least ½-inch thick. These are best cooked quickly over medium to medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side — just long enough to get some grill marks. Again, a glaze can go on the meat at the tail end of cooking.

For lamb at Easter, I like to cook a leg. You can do a full bone-in leg (7 to 9 pounds), low and slow, on the grill. I prefer a boneless leg somewhere in the neighborhood of 4 to 5 pounds, to serve 8 to 10 people. Even for a larger crowd, I might just get two of these, because I think they give you more control of the level of doneness — and, well, one thing I don’t like is overcooked lamb. I like leg of lamb medium, or medium-rare. I don’t recommend well-done.

I like a partial boneless leg because it can be butterflied or separated in smaller muscles — all of which cooked more quickly on the grill, but also give you greater control and more consistency in the level of doneness.

I used to favor butterflied legs — if you buy a boneless leg held together with string, that means it’s probably already butterflied. Lately, though, I’ve come to prefer taking the leg apart into about a half-dozen pieces of varying size but with the larger ones usually in the 1- to 1½ pound range. This is not hard to do because the veins of fat and silverskin give even a beginner clear visual cues about how to separate the pieces.

Though these pieces of lamb cook at different times, they do so quickly, and you can simply stand over the grill and pull them off one at a time as they become cooked. Separating the leg into several pieces also provides an easy way to cook parts to different degrees of doneness. (For instance, this helps if you have a relative who insists they like their lamb medium-well when the rest of the family likes it medium-rare.)

The lamb will benefit from a marinade, paste or dry rub in advance. I like a mixture of mustard, rosemary and garlic. Even if you want nothing more than salt and pepper on the lamb, plan on seasoning it at least a day in advance for best results. Two or three days is even better — especially for the bigger pieces.

If you want to grill side dishes while you’re at it, asparagus and potatoes are my top two choices. Both can be done after the ham or lamb is finished.

For the potatoes, I parcook small or baby ones — often steaming them in the microwave. Then I cut them in half and toss them with oil, salt and pepper before I finish them on the grill.

Asparagus spears are arguably at their best grilled. I start the asparagus from raw and grill them only a few minutes because I like them crisp-tender. In addition to oil, salt and pepper, I sometimes add garlic and lemon zest. A spritz of lemon juice before serving is a nice touch, too.

Easter dessert can be done on the grill, too. I like to take some glazed doughnuts or slices of pound cake and give them a quick turn on the grill to brown slightly. Both are good with some grilled pineapple and vanilla ice cream — with a cherry on top for the kid in all of us.

There’s a lot more you can grill for Easter, too. But you might also consider some non-grilled dishes such as potato salad or slaw, especially if you’re serving ham.

I’ve even seen a few recipes for grilled or smoked deviled eggs, and I’m dying to try that. Maybe next year.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Grilled Potatoes

Makes 4 servings

8 small red or white potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper

Favorite herbs or spices, optional

1. Place whole potatoes in a steamer basket (or pot with just a half inch of water) or microwave-safe bowl. Steam or microwave until almost cooked but still a little bit firm. This may take 5 to 7 minutes, depending on the method and size of the potatoes.

2. Halve the potatoes and place in a medium bowl. Toss with remaining ingredients until well coated.

3. Heat grill over medium heat. Place potatoes cut side down and grill until lightly browned with grill marks, 3 to 5 minutes. Turn and grill about 3 minutes on the other side.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Grilled Asparagus

Makes 2 to 4 servings

1 pound fresh asparagus, ends trimmed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 clove garlic, minced or pressed (optional)

Zest and juice of 1 lemon (optional)

1. Heat grill to medium heat.

2. Place asparagus in mixing bowl with oil, salt and pepper, plus garlic and lemon zest, if using. Toss well. Place on grill screen or directly on grill grates and cook until crisp-tender, turning once, a total of 3 to 6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the spears. Watch carefully that they don't burn or overcook. Sprinkle with lemon juice, if desired, before serving.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Grilled Doughnuts With Pineapple, Ice Cream and Orange Glaze

Makes 6 servings

½ cup orange marmalade

2 tablespoons lemon or orange juice

2 tablespoons butter

6 slices fresh pineapple

6 plain glazed doughnuts

Cooking spray

Vanilla ice cream

Maraschino cherries (optional)

1. Heat the grill for medium heat.

2. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat marmalade, juice and butter until melted. Keep warm.

3. Coat the pineapple slices with cooking spray. Place the pineapple on the grill and cook, turning once, until grill marks appear, 2 to 3 minutes on each side. During the last minute, brush with the marmalade glaze. Remove from heat.

4. Coat both sides of the doughnuts with cooking spray. Put the doughnuts on the grill grate and cook, turning once, until the doughnuts are browned, 30 to 60 seconds on each side. Watch carefully as the sugary glaze burns easily.

5. Remove doughnuts to serving plates. Top each with a slice of pineapple and place a small scoop of ice cream on top. Add a cherry and drizzle with any remaining glaze, if desired.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Glazed Grilled Ham

1 spiral-sliced cooked ham

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, or more to taste

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon hot sauce

For the glaze:

½ cup orange marmalade

¼ cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Hot sauce to taste

1. Set up the grill for indirect cooking. For gas grills, that means to leave at least one grill burner off. For charcoal grills, pile charcoal on just one side. Heat the smoker or grill to 250 degrees.

2. Combine mustard, pepper and hot sauce in a small bowl. Slather all over ham.

3. Place a disposable aluminum pan on grill. (If desired, the pan can be placed beside coals to help keep them in place.) Place about 1 cup water or beer in pan. Place ham on the cool side of the grill, cut side down, and close the lid. Grill the ham at 225 to 250 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes per pound. (Periodically add charcoal as needed to maintain temperature.)

4. Stir together all of the glaze ingredients in a bowl. Brush ham with glaze and grill about 30 more minutes, glazing a few more times. Watch carefully that any sweet glaze does not burn.

5. Remove ham from grill and serve with any remaining glaze on the side.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Grilled Boneless Leg of Lamb With Rosemary and Garlic

Makes 8 to 10 servings

One 4- to 5-pound boneless leg of lamb

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon or brown mustard

8 large garlic cloves, smashed and coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Use a boning or paring knife to cut between the muscles of the lamb; you can use your fingers to help separate them. Trim and discard excess fat and gristle. (Alternatively, butterfly the leg of lamb so it will lay flat. Note that if you buy the lamb de-boned, it may be already butterflied.)

2. In a small bowl, combine oil, mustard, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. (Figure about ¾ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper for each pound of meat.) Rub mixture all over the lamb and place on a sheet pan or shallow dish. Refrigerate 24 to 72 hours.

3. Heat a grill to medium heat. Grill the lamb, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in each piece registers 125 to 130 degrees for medium-rare. If cooking the separated muscles, the times will vary considerably, from as little as 8 minutes for a ½-pound section to as much as 20 minutes for 1½-pound piece. If cooking a butterflied leg in one piece, it will need to be moved to a cooler side of the grill after 3 to 4 minutes of searing on each side, and then cook another 30 to 40 minutes for a 4- to 5-pound cut to reach 125 to 130 degrees.

3. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board, tent with foil and let rest about 15 minutes. Thinly slice and serve.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

