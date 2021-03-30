Enjoy Easter outdoors on the grill — with ham, lamb and doughnuts

You may be more likely to be buying a cured (cooked) ham in the store. A spiral-sliced cooked ham is a good choice. A bone-in spiral-sliced ham may weigh 8 to 10 pounds and generously serve as many people.

Because such a ham is already cooked, any grilling is done to heat it and add more smoke flavor.

For a large spiral-sliced ham, I cook the whole thing covered with indirect cooking on the grill at a low temperature, accompanied by a pan of water or beer to provide a little steam to help keep the meat moist. The outer slice or two may end up a bit drier, but the inside slices stay remarkably moist through even a few hours on the grill. If you can keep your grill or smoker down at 250 degrees, figure 20 to 30 minutes to get the ham fully heated through the center. At 325 degrees (the highest temperature I would recommend), figure on 15 minutes a pound.

The nice part about grilling a cooked ham is you kind of can quit whenever you’re ready to eat — the meat was fully cooked before you started, and for most people room temperature or lukewarm ham is just as enjoyable as hot ham.

However long you grill the ham, though, consider adding a glaze in the last 30 minutes. This is a great way to customize your ham with added flavor, and it gives the exterior an attractive sheen, too.